Destreos - 420th start and 93rd victory

He’s done it again. Aging harness racing warrior Destreos, aka ‘King of the Creek’, registered yet another victory today (Tuesday) at his favourite track – Albion Park!

The thirteen-year-old gelding was facing the starter for the 420th time and posted his 93rd victory when defeating Karloo Kix and Liberalitus in a time of 1:53.3 for the 1660m.

His winning time was well outside of his ‘PB’ effort of 1:51.9.

Amazingly, the victory was his 69th at headquarters while his earning have surpassed $760,000.

Raced by Sally Stingel and prepared by her partner Ken Rattray, Destreos was handled by regular driver Kelli Dawson.

Having his fourth run back following a let-up, Destreos wasted little time in working his way to the front and despite racing keenly throughout, he dug deep when seriously challenged by Karloo Kix over the concluding stages.

At the finish, Destreos scored by a half head margin.

Sectionals were covered in 28.3, 29.7, 27.2 and 28.3 seconds.

“He raced super and proved yet again there is no quit in him, his first couple of runs back have been pleasing and the draw was a major advantage today. I think he’ll keep getting better with more racing following his break, he thrives on racing so there’s more to come for sure.” Winning driver Kelli Dawson said.

Destreos will start again this weekend when he lines up on Saturday night at Albion Park in the Rio Meteor Sulky Open Pace which will be staged over the distance of 2138m.

The Astreos gelding will start from gate 5.

The winning effort from Destreos and Dawson also provided more funds for the Women’s Cancer Foundation.

Racing Queensland is partnering with Women's Cancer Foundation and joining Team Teal in 2017 to raise funds for ovarian cancer research.

From 1 February until 11 March, more than 200 reinswomen across Australia are wearing teal coloured driving pants, striving to be the first across the line to secure donations for Women's Cancer Foundation.

Fifteen reinswomen in Queensland are taking on the challenge, with a donation of $600 up for grabs in each race during the campaign thanks to sponsors Racing Queensland, UBET, Albion Park Harness Racing Club and Redcliffe Harness Racing Club.

The Teal Pants Promotion was launched by Duncan McPherson OAM, whose wife Lyn passed away in 2010 after battling ovarian cancer for 15 months.