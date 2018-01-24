Destreos, A Real Life Superhero (Without A Cape)

Many chapters have already been written about harness racing’s modern day “Iron Man” Destreos.

And the fan favourite already holds a special place in harness racing history.

The 14-year-old gelding has endeared himself to fans around the globe owing to his relentless appetite for competition and never say die attitude.

He has defied most things including the biggest challenger to all mankind - Father Time.

Within his plain bay frame is a massive heart with an amazing ejection fraction, not so unlike the legendary Phar Lap.

He also possesses pins of steel with his battle scarred legs that pump like pistons which have carried him to glory on so many occasions.

To be more accurate, the number is 99.

After 445 starts, the Ken Rattray and Sally Stingel prepared pacer and much loved family member is set to join another exclusive list.

His next victory will register his century of triumphs, therefore, joining the household name of Paleface Adios and central Queensland 1980’s star Cane Smoke as the only pacers in the Southern Hemisphere to win more than 100 races.

Cane Smoke holds the official record with 120 victories while Paleface Adios won 108 races.

Truly remarkable.

In North America, the list of centurions is a little longer with 15 already in the record books and set to be extended when the world’s richest pacer of all time Foiled Again ($7.54 million plus) raises the bat with his century in the coming weeks.

And just like Foiled Again, Destreos has never sidestepped a fight.

He has raced during an era of absolute superstars which includes Blacks A Fake, Im Themightyquinn, Smoken Up, Mr Feelgood, Be Good Johnny, Washakie, Flashing Red and Slipnslide among many others.

And amazingly, many of the above mentioned equine freaks were based in his backyard of Brisbane.

As it stands, the horse commonly known as “Dexter” holds the record for most wins (73) at Albion Park - the metropolitan venue for harness racing in the Sunshine State.

It’s a record that will never be beaten.

Even more amazingly, the bulk of those victories have come via the hardest level of competition, free-for-all racing.

No short cuts and no places to hide in that often brutal arena.

Destreos has raced at Albion Park, Gold Coast, Redcliffe, Menangle, Bathurst, Dubbo and Newcastle plus Alexandra Park and Cambridge in New Zealand.

But his efforts and records are well documented at Albion Park; he graced the track on 321 occasions which resulted in 73 wins and 100 minor placings.

A number of drivers have partnered “Dex” including Kelli Dawson, Scott Kunde, Darrel Graham, Bruce Birch, Ray Law, Ricky Thurlow, Mathew Neilson, Shane Graham, Luke McCarthy, Hayden Barnes, Simon Jones, Gareth Rattray, Ricky Duggan and Rattray himself.

And Dawson is a clear leader with victories.

The lightweight driver has posted 57 victories behind the marvel, 54 of those coming at Albion Park.

His biggest victory at Albion Park came via the 2012 Gr.3 $30,000 Be Good Johnny Sprint.

Destreos ‘s accomplishments and feats in Queensland were recongnised last year when he was inducted into the state’s Hall Of Fame while still competing.

And the announcement was met with harmonious applause.

Now based in the aptly named Flowery Gully in Tasmania, Destreos picked up win no.99 at Launceston on January 12 and shoots for the century this weekend, again at Launceston, where he starts in the Carlton Draught Open Pace over 2200m with Kelli Dawson booked to drive and will start from gate 6 in the field of six.

Since being based in Tasmania, the Astreos gelding has raced at Launceston, Hobart and Carrick.

But the move south to the Apple Isle has only grown his fan base, in an era of social media technology, ‘Dex’ has fans everywhere and those loyal followers will be tuned in as he closes in on that elusive milestone.

“It’s going to be an exciting day,” Trainer Rattray said about the possible momentous occasion. “To win 100 races with the same horse, that’s some type of effort because it takes a heck of lot of durability, determination and desire among other things to reach that mark.

“We get fan mail and meet well wishes all the time and that’s been the way for some time now and Sally and I can’t believe the impact he’s had on so many different people, it’s just so humbling.

“I’m sure that’s why people have shown affection to him, he’s overachieved when competing against the very best and he just keeps turning up week after week, rolling up the sleeves and having a solid crack because that’s what people want to see from their heroes.”

We all have the ‘hero’ inside us and Destreos is a prime example.

A worthy member of the centurions club!