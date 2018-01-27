Destreos on pace for 100 wins

Enter the "iron" horse. They don't make them any more durable than harness racing's modern day pacing wonder, Destreos.

The 14-year-old gelding has endeared himself to fans around the country owing to his relentless appetite for competition and never say die attitude.

A veteran of an amazing 445 starts, the Ken Rattray and Sally Stingel prepared pacer and much loved family member is set to enter another exclusive list.

His next victory will register his century of triumphs, thereby joining the household name of Paleface Adios (108 wins) and Central Queensland 1980's star Cane Smoke (120) as the only pacers in the Southern Hemisphere to win more than 100 races.

He has raced during an era of absolute superstars which includes Blacks A Fake, Im Themightyquinn, Smoken Up, Mr Feelgood, Be Good Johnny, Washakie, Flashing Red and Slipnslide among many others.

Destreos is living proof of the old adage, "there's no place like home", and as he holds the record for most wins (73), with 100 placings for gravy, from 321 starts at Albion Park, the metropolitan venue for harness racing in the Sunshine State, he is certainly King of The Hill there.

Destreos has raced at Albion Park, Gold Coast, Redcliffe, Menangle, Bathurst, Dubbo and Newcastle plus Alexandra Park and Cambridge in New Zealand.

A number of drivers have partnered "Dex", but Kelli Dawson including Kelli Dawson, Scott Kunde, Darrel Graham, Bruce Birch, Ray Law, Ricky Thurlow, Mathew Neilson, Shane Graham, Luke McCarthy, Hayden Barnes, Simon Jones, Gareth Rattray, Ricky Duggan and Rattray himself. Dawson is a clear leader with victories. The lightweight driver has posted 57 victories behind the marvel, 54 of those coming at Albion Park. "Dexter" as he is known at Camp Rattray, has amassed some $807,683 over his long career. It has been all hard slog, with his biggest victory coming at Albion Park via the 2012 Gr.3 $30,000 Be Good Johnny Sprint.

Now based in the aptly named Flowery Gully in Tasmania, Destreos picked up win number 99 at Launceston on January 12 and shoots for the century this weekend, again at Launceston, where he starts in the Carlton Draught Open Pace over 2200m with Kelli Dawson booked to drive and will start from gate 6 in the field of six. Since being based in Tasmania, the Astreos gelding has raced at Launceston, Hobart and Carrick.

"It's going to be an exciting day," Trainer Rattray said about the possible momentous occasion. "To win 100 races with the same horse, that's some type of effort because it takes a heck of lot of durability, determination and desire among other things to reach that mark," Rattray said.

Destreos, in a lot of ways, takes us back 100 years to the stallion Single G, who was known as "The Horse That Time Forgot". On the Grand Circuit, at the age of 16 years, Single G was racing and beating the grandsons of pacers he had beaten in his 3yo season. A son of Single G , Bill B, stood in New Zealand in the early 1940's siring, among numerous winners, Single Direct, Inter Dominion Champion at Adelaide in 1949.

Marburg Easter Meet

YET another distant early warning. IT IS just 63 days to the Easter Sunday Fun Day race meeting. Marburg is about to enter the realm of hosting a major sponsored event, based loosely on the original Rocklea "Pot Of Gold" series and run under standing start conditions for C0 to C5 pacers with fronts for the heats assigned according to numbers of nominations in each class. 10 metre handicaps per class with no mares or driver concessions allowed,and random barrier draw within class. Standing starts will be the major focus at Marburg unofficial trials, with the club making every effort to ensure that all intending runners are competent at the tapes prior to the heats, which will, if possible, comprise the entire program on Saturday, March 24. It would do punters the world of good to attend the Saturday morning trials to see just how safe their prospects are under race conditions. Trials commence at 8am.

When the going gets tough

NEXT week we bring you a happy story; the third "Re-invention of Steven Alexander Clements" a man who has first hand experience in the ups and downs of harness racing as an owner/breeder. When the going gets tough, the tough get going. They don't get any tougher, nor any more optimistic than S.A. Clements. To import a stallion, have it die after two seasons, leaving stats which tell you that 52 of his progeny have faced the starter to date for 47 individual winners, shows considerable moral fibre to saddle up for the third round!

Remembering McCardle

WEDNESDAY night saw the sudden passing of Bob McCardle, principal of Bromac Lodge, one of New Zealand's top harness breeding operations. Originally a Taswegian, BM made his mark in NZ, firstly at Nevele R Stud. Described by another breeder as "a very nice bloke who was able to make a handsome living from the harness horse trade alone", Bob McCardle was regarded as without peer in breeding and marketing of the standardbred.

