$1m Yonkers International Trot

Yonkers, NY -- Ten elite trotters representing seven countries have accepted harness racing invitations to battle for "best in the world" bragging rights in the $1 million Yonkers International Trot on Saturday afternoon, October 14th, at Empire City Casino.

Last year's champion Resolve of the United States, defending his title in the 1¼-mile classic, heads the field. Ake Svanstedt, trains and reins the American flag-carrier, who set a world record of 2:23:4 over Yonkers Raceway's historic strip in the 2016 edition. Hans Enggren owns the son of Muscle Hill.

Canadian standout Marion Marauder, the Yonkers Trot winner and ninth Trotting Triple Crown champion in 2016, will provide keen competition with regular pilot Scott Zeron in the bike.

The star-studded Yonkers International card features a total of $3.3 million in purses buoyed by the $1.8 million New York "Day" of Champions, and a pair of $250,000 Invitationals, which will be announced in the coming days. Post time for the Yonkers International Trot is at 4:00 p.m. First post for the matinee card is at 1:00 p.m.

The world class Yonkers International field also includes a pair of two-time participants - Italy's Oasis Bi and On Track Piraten of Sweden - with their connections hoping that "three's the charm" this year. "Oasis" finished second last year, while "Piraten" was a fast-closing fourth. The duo was fourth and seventh, respectively, in 2015 when the International returned after a 20-year hiatus.

France's Dreammoko, the fastest from the first crop of standout Timoko, and a second Italian standout Twister Bi have also accepted invitations to participate in the 39th edition of the worldwide trotting affair. Midnight Hour and Shadow Woodland are the flag-carriers from Finland, while Tripolini VP will represent Denmark. In Secret, the winner of four straight Open Handicap Trots at Yonkers, is the second American representative.

Resolve, the millionaire six-year-old son of Muscle Hill, will attempt to become the first U.S.A. representative to win back to back Internationals since Delmonica Hanover in 1973-74. Roquepine (1967-68), Ideal du Gazeau, the only three-time champion (1982-83-84) and Lutin d'Isigny - all of France - are the only other three to win consecutive Internationals.

Frank Drucker

Yonkers Raceway Publicity Director