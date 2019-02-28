Day At The Track

Details announced for Camluck Classic

08:25 PM 28 Feb 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Rockin Ron, Harness Racing
Winner’s circle of 2018 Camluck Classic (winner Rockin Ron)
Jake MacDonald Photo

London, February 27, 2019 -- The Camluck Classic is now less than three months away at The Raceway at Western Fair District and officials at the London oval have released some of the details for the track's Signature harness racing event.

The Camluck Classic is a $150,000 Invitational Pace which headlines the Closing Night program. The event will move back to its traditional Friday night time slot on May 31st - after switching to a Saturday night last year. The powerful undercard will include the Ontario Sires Stakes for three-year-old filly pacers, a quartet of City Of London Series finals as well as several Preferred races.

Rockin Ron captured the inaugural Camluck Classic in 2018 in a track-record time of 1:50.1 for driver Louis Philippe Roy and trainer Ron Burke. The $1.6 million winner is expected back to defend his title while local stars such as Jimmy Freight and Sintra are also on management's radar.

Visitors will once again have a chance to enjoy the action from the confines of the giant Infield Tent which was a hit with guests last year. It offers a unique vantage point and entertainment experience with fantastic food and beverage offerings for just $50 plus tax. Tickets to the Infield Event will go on sale April 1st.

The Party on the Patio will be back this year bigger and better than ever. Along with the delicious food and beverage offerings that will be available, popular local entertainers Sarina Haggarty and Connor Morand will be on hand performing their unique mix of new material and cover songs throughout the evening.

Fans enjoying the Infield Party at the 2018 Camluck Classic

There will be many other contests and giveaways that night with more details to come. To stay up to date on the Camluck Classic and everything happening at The Raceway, visit www.westernfairdistrict.com.

Greg Blanchard

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Sr Radar pulls off a shocker
28-Feb-2019 19:02 PM NZDT
Dan Patch recap featured on Post Time
28-Feb-2019 08:02 AM NZDT
Eugene Oldford, 86, dies
28-Feb-2019 04:02 AM NZDT
Scott Warren named Meadowlands secretary
28-Feb-2019 01:02 AM NZDT
Mischievous Jesse posts 50th win
27-Feb-2019 15:02 PM NZDT
Yonkers Race 4 declared a no contest
27-Feb-2019 14:02 PM NZDT
USHWA Conducts successful meetings
27-Feb-2019 08:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News