Details announced for Camluck Classic

London, February 27, 2019 -- The Camluck Classic is now less than three months away at The Raceway at Western Fair District and officials at the London oval have released some of the details for the track's Signature harness racing event.

The Camluck Classic is a $150,000 Invitational Pace which headlines the Closing Night program. The event will move back to its traditional Friday night time slot on May 31st - after switching to a Saturday night last year. The powerful undercard will include the Ontario Sires Stakes for three-year-old filly pacers, a quartet of City Of London Series finals as well as several Preferred races.

Rockin Ron captured the inaugural Camluck Classic in 2018 in a track-record time of 1:50.1 for driver Louis Philippe Roy and trainer Ron Burke. The $1.6 million winner is expected back to defend his title while local stars such as Jimmy Freight and Sintra are also on management's radar.

Visitors will once again have a chance to enjoy the action from the confines of the giant Infield Tent which was a hit with guests last year. It offers a unique vantage point and entertainment experience with fantastic food and beverage offerings for just $50 plus tax. Tickets to the Infield Event will go on sale April 1st.

The Party on the Patio will be back this year bigger and better than ever. Along with the delicious food and beverage offerings that will be available, popular local entertainers Sarina Haggarty and Connor Morand will be on hand performing their unique mix of new material and cover songs throughout the evening.

Fans enjoying the Infield Party at the 2018 Camluck Classic

There will be many other contests and giveaways that night with more details to come. To stay up to date on the Camluck Classic and everything happening at The Raceway, visit www.westernfairdistrict.com.