Determination, Blais, McClure sweep finals

MILTON, ON - August 13, 2020 - It was the Determination and the Luc Blais show on Thursday night, as they swept the top-two spots in both the $79,000 Millard Farms and $84,500 Pure Ivory Series harness racing finals for two-year-old trotters at Woodine-Mohawk Park .

Macho Martini kept his perfect record alive with a dominant 1:54.4 score in the Millard Farms, while Donna Soprano charged by rivals in the lane to win the Pure Ivory in 1:55.1. Bob McClure guided both horses to victory and both were series record miles.

The Determination-Blais Exacta was completed in the Millard Farms by On A Streak and in the Pure Ivory by Dicentra. Scott Young guided both rookies for Blais.

A son of Muscle Mass , Macho Martini made a second-quarter move to the lead from fourth. The rookie trotting colt led by the half in :57.3 and three-quarters in 1:27 before trotting away with a :27.4 final-quarter to win by 2 ¾ lengths. On A Streak was the early lead and held second, while 65-1 shot Lucky Rascal rallied for third.

"You don't even have to say anything, he speaks for himself," said McClure of Macho Martini. "He's clearly special and we just have to hope he stays healthy and sound and with Luc (Blais) training I'm sure he will."

Now four for four, Macho Martini has already amassed $140,433 in earnings for owner Serge Godin's Determination. He was a $37,000 Harrisburg yearling purchase.

Macho Martini paid $2.70 to win.

Donna Soprano's journey to victory was much different than her stablemate, as she was outside the whole way and rallied from sixth at three-quarters to win by 3¾ lengths.

Blais trainee Dicentra made a second-quarter move to the top and posted panels of :58.1 and 1:27.1 to lead into the stretch. Donna Soprano, who started from post nine, got away sixth and would follow Amazone Duharas for the entire middle-half to sit second-over and four-lengths from the lead turning for home.

In the stretch, Donna Soprano unleashed a powerful :27.1 final-quarter for the impressive victory. Dicentra was second, while Amazone Duharas was third.

A daughter of Donato Hanover , Donna Soprano is now two for two to start her career. She is the fourth foal from $1.2 million winner Windsong Soprano and sold for $190,000 at last year's Harrisburg yearling sale.

"Donna Soprano is very fast, but her mind hasn't quite caught up to her legs yet," said McClure post-race. "Leaps and bounds better this week on professionalism and if she stays professional she's crazy fast."

Donna Soprano has earned $52,250 in two starts. She paid $5.10 to win.

Macho Martini's clocking of 1:54.4 smashed Alarm Detector's previous series record of 1:56 set in 2017. Donna Soprano's mile of 1:55.1 broke Spirit To Win's record of 1:55.3, which was established in 2014.

Live racing continues Friday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7 p.m.