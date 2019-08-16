Day At The Track

Determination sweeps round two of rookie trots

02:06 PM 16 Aug 2019 NZST
Threefiftytwo,Harness racing
Threefiftytwo was a coast-to-coast winner in 1:56.1
New Image Media

MILTON, August 15, 2019 - The harness racing team of driver Bob McClure, trainer Luc Blais and owner Serge Godin's Determination continued their success with a sweep of Thursday's Define The World and Pure Ivory second leg divisions at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The two-year-old trot series each featured a single $15,000 division. The events took a week hiatus following their first-legs on August 1.

Royalty For Life colt Threefiftytwo took a break from Ontario Sires Stakes Gold action to defeat eight colts and geldings in the Define The World.

Driven by McClure, Threefiftytwo was a coast-to-coast winner in 1:56.1 (:28.3 final-quarter) to lower his career-mark by two-fifths. The victory was nearly spoiled, as the rookie was inside a pair of pylons in the first-turn, but was not disqualified because no rivals were within a length at the finish line.

Jula Uppercut finished 2 ¾ lengths back in second, while Sebastian Ray was third.

Threefiftytwo was making his third start for owner Determination and trainer Blais following a private purchase. He now holds a record of two wins in four starts and $100,880 earned.

Round one winner Horse Trader did not compete in the second-leg.

A $2 win ticket on Threefiftytwo returned $6.90.

Cantab Hall filly Whose Blues will have an opportunity to sweep the Pure Ivory following a 1:57 victory over eight-rivals on Thursday.

The Blais trainee and driver McClure powered out to the top and were on even-terms with outside rival Panem at the opening-quarter of :28.3. The parked rival cleared and would show the way through middle-half fractions of :59 and 1:29.

After following in the two-hole, McClure was able to find room to angle Whose Blues to the far outside for clear racetrack in the final-eighth and the Blais trainee stormed by rivals powerfully to win by a length and a quarter over Panem.

Alyvia Deo finished third, while Svf Blushingbride was fourth.

A $300,000 Lexington Selected Yearling Sale purchase, Whose Blues is now undefeated in three starts and has banked $22,500 for owner Determination. She paid $2.70 to win.

The $50,000 finals of the Define The World and Pure Ivory Series will take place next Thursday (August 22).

Live racing continues Friday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7:10 p.m.

 

Mark McKelvie
Woodbine Entertainment,
Mohawk Park
Manager, Communications
Includes Video
