Deutsches Traber Derby set for August 4

July 25, 2019 - The field of 12 harness racing trotters is set for the August 4th Deutschlands Traber Derby to be raced at Berlin Mariendorf, Germany.

Four eliminations took place on July 21 with the following winners set to contest the final along with their chief rivals.

The eliminations, each for a 20,000€ purse, saw the fastest winner being River Flow ( Biltmore As -Annabelle As) timed in 1.13.11kr with Thorsten Tietz aboard.

Juan les Pins ( Expo Bi -Pine Spirit) took the second elimination for Jaap Van Rijn clocked in 1.13.26kr.

Arnold J. Mollema trains this winner.

The third contest went to the Alessandro Gocciadoro piloted Juan Bros ( Muscle Mass -Ziezo Buitenzorg) stopping the timer in 1.13.37kr.

Juan Bros

And finally, in elimination four, Velten Von Flevo ( Ganymede -Babette Flevo) scored for reinsman Rick Ebbinge and trainer JWM Engwerda clocked in 1.14.58.

The Derby Festival should be a good one with quality racing on the weekend.

Thomas H. Hicks



