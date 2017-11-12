Devendra tuning up for Inter Dominion

The Cannonball Charge is the feature race on the harness racing card (race 4) in Hobart Sunday night with last-start winner Devendra and former Queensland war horse Destreos likely to battle it out for favouritism even though they have drawn the two outside gates on the second line.

This will be Devendra's last start in Tasmania before he leaves to Western Australia where he will contest the Inter Dominion series in Perth.

The gelding's trainer Todd Rattray says the horse is in top order and earned his trip west after he scored impressively last start.

"I'm very happy with how Devendra has trained on since his last win so this run on Sunday night should have him just where I want him leading up to the Inter Dominion series that starts later this month," Rattray said.

"The horse leaves next Sunday night on the ship to Melbourne and then he'll be on a plane to Perth the next night."

Devendra was very competitive in the Inter Dominion series two years ago when he made the final after winning two of the heats but a bad barrier draw ruined his chances.

He missed last year's series through injury but his form this time in suggests he has fully recovered and at his best will be a top chance to make the final.

Peter Staples