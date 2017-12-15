Devious Man joins Blue Chip

Wallkill, NY- Blue Chip Farms is pleased to announced that Credit Winner ’s richest son, Devious Man , will stand at Blue Chip Farms in 2018 for $4,000.



A winner of nearly $1.4 million lifetime, Devious Man was a NYSS Champion at 2YO as well as winner of five NYSS legs. The “Man” won the Empire Breeders Stake Final and finished second in the Hambletonian and multiple Grand Circuit stakes, including the Kentucky Futurity Final as a 3YO. In 2017, he was third or better in 15 out of 17 starts.



Devious Man has a fantastic family. He is a ½ Brother to 5-$100,000 winners including World Champion, Dan Patch 3YO and Aged Trotter of the Year, Vivid Photo 4,1:50.2 ($3.2 million). Vivid Photo was the victor in the 2005 Hambletonian Final.

"We are very excited to have Devious Man in the barn to carry on the legacy of Credit Winner and Blue Chip in New York trotting,” said Tom Grossman, Principal at Blue Chip Farms, "Along with Bettor's Delight and Art Major , this blood has literally given life to our farm and our families. Devious Man has all the attributes to do the same for the next generation, and I am confident that with Stroy, my team and the rest of the partnership we are building, he will be given every chance to carry the flag and ‘Take On The World.’"

Valley Victory , Cantab Hall and Donato Hanover line mares, booking and syndicate share inquires can be made directly to Jean Brown-Clearwater, A quality cross toandline mares, booking and syndicate share inquires can be made directly to Jean Brown-Clearwater, Jbrown@ bluechipfarms.com or Ed Amezcua, eamezcua@bluechipfarms.com

