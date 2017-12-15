Day At The Track

Devious Man joins Blue Chip

07:25 AM 15 Dec 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Devious Man, harness racing
Devious Man amassed a record of 12-7-1-1 as a freshman and banked $308,233.
Wallkill, NY- Blue Chip Farms is pleased to announced that Credit Winner’s richest son, Devious Man, will stand at Blue Chip Farms in 2018 for $4,000.

A winner of nearly $1.4 million lifetime, Devious Man was a NYSS Champion at 2YO as well as winner of five NYSS legs.  The “Man” won the Empire Breeders Stake Final and finished second in the Hambletonian and multiple Grand Circuit stakes, including the Kentucky Futurity Final as a 3YO.  In 2017, he was third or better  in 15 out of 17 starts.

Devious Man has a fantastic family.  He is a ½ Brother to 5-$100,000 winners including World Champion, Dan Patch 3YO and Aged Trotter of the Year, Vivid Photo 4,1:50.2 ($3.2 million).  Vivid Photo was the victor in the 2005 Hambletonian Final.
 
"We are very excited to have Devious Man in the barn to carry on the legacy of Credit Winner and Blue Chip in New York trotting,” said Tom Grossman, Principal at Blue Chip Farms, "Along with Bettor's Delight and Art Major, this blood has literally given life to our farm and our families. Devious Man has all the attributes to do the same for the next generation, and I am confident that with Stroy, my team and the rest of the partnership we are building, he will be given every chance to carry the flag and ‘Take On The World.’"
 
A quality cross to Valley Victory, Cantab Hall and Donato Hanover line mares, booking and syndicate share inquires can be made directly to Jean Brown-Clearwater, Jbrown@bluechipfarms.com or Ed Amezcua, eamezcua@bluechipfarms.com.
 
The $252,000 Empire Breeders Classic Final!
 
 
Devious Man wins the $500,000 Earl Beal Jr Memorial
 
 
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Devious Man joins Blue Chip
15-Dec-2017 07:12 AM NZDT
Cenalta Call Girl heads Robert Staats Pace
15-Dec-2017 07:12 AM NZDT
Dave Little back at The Meadowlands
15-Dec-2017 06:12 AM NZDT
Friday night at The Meadowlands
15-Dec-2017 05:12 AM NZDT
Asher is top trainer; drivers go to the wire
15-Dec-2017 03:12 AM NZDT
It's Lucky 13 for Boli at Pompano
15-Dec-2017 02:12 AM NZDT
Nat A Virgin pulls off upset in feature
14-Dec-2017 15:12 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News