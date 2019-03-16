Day At The Track

Dew A Little Dance, Wild Wild Western both repeat

02:08 PM 16 Mar 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Wild Wild Western,Harness racing
Wild Wild Western winning at The Meadows
Chris Gooden photo

WASHINGTON, PA, March 15, 2019 -- Dew A Little Dance and Wild Wild Western each captured his second straight $12,500 split in Friday's second leg of the Walter Russell Memorial Pace for 3- and 4-year-old colts, stallions and geldings at The Meadows. A 4-year-old A Rocknroll Dance-Artbitration gelding, Dew A Little Dance has been ahead at every call in the series for Tony Hall, trainer Norm Parker and owner Tom Klosky, Jr. He prevailed in 1:52.4, 2-3/4 lengths better than Delray Dude, with Stonelake third.

Parker earned a Walter Russell training sweep when Wild Wild Western, a sophomore son of Western Ideal-Caila Fra making only his third career start, rallied for Mike Wilder to score in 1:54.2. Touch Of The West was second, beaten 2-3/4 lengths, while Big Pocket Teen completed the ticket. Jacobs Creek Racing, Andrew Altobelli and John Deters campaign Wild Wild Western

Hall, Parker and Wilder each fashioned a triple on the 13-race card while the broodmare Artbitration enjoyed a rare double as another of her sons, Klosky-owned Dew N Doughnuts, won a conditioned pace.


Dew A Little Dance         - Chris Gooden photo

The Meadows currently is hosting four series for 3- and 4-year-olds, with all championships set for Friday, March 22, first post 1:05 PM. In other second-leg action this week:

Mary Wohlmuth Memorial Trot -- Fillies & Mares

Sweet Madam opened a big lead early and held off a pair of challengers late to triumph in 1:57, fastest this year for a sophomore filly trotter on a five-eighths-mile track. Galary Girl was second, a neck back, while Famous Dilemma completed the ticket. Hall piloted the daughter of Winning Mister-Sweet Mademoiselle for trainer Parker and owner/breeder Bob Key. Jim Pantaleano took the other $12,500 divisions with Revival and Moshannon Magic.

In the $20,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Trot, Party At The Banks blew away the field with a 27.4 third quarter for Dave Palone and scored in 1:54.2. Ron Burke conditions the 5-year-old daughter of Break The Bank K-Beach Party As, whose career earnings now stand at $135,923, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Wilder and Pantaleano each garnered three wins on the 13-race program.

 

Ken Weaver Memorial Trot -- Colts, Stallions & Geldings

Looped from the gate, Explosive Magic continued to the front and scored a decisive 1:56.4 victory in Tuesday's fastest division. Smokee Mirrors and Bellsandwhistles took the other $12,500 splits. Brian Zendt tallied a Ken Weaver double -- among his three wins on the 13-race card -- behind Explosive Magic and Smokee Mirrors.

Explosive Magic, who suffered a neck defeat in the opening leg, made amends with his powerful front-end victory for trainer Dirk Simpson and owners Dirk Simpson Stable and Lawrence Barnett. The 3-year-old Explosive Matter-Magical Paige gelding downed Cash Hit by 2 lengths, with Explosive Form third.

Elsewhere on the card, Windsun Glory made a successful return from a three-month layoff with a 1:53 win from post 9 in the $20,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace. Palone was aboard for Burke and owners Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC, J&T Silva Stables and Larry Karr. The 6-year-old daughter of Mach Three-Windsun Princess now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $380,368.

 

Donna Dunn Memorial Pace -- Fillies & Mares

Walk On Air followed the live cover of her stablemate, Hip To My Lou, then blitzed by her in the lane to capture her division. The other $12,500 split went to She Dragons.

Walk On Air, a 3-year-old daughter of Sweet Lou-Into Thin Air, took a mark last year of 1:56.4 but hadn't raced since Sept. 25. Nevertheless, she had enough pop for Dan Charlino to out-finish Hip To My Lou by 2 lengths in 1:55.2, with Flipping Fun third. Burke conditions Walk On Air for Burke Racing Stable, Adriano Sorella and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

In the $20,000 Preferred Handicap Trot, Mac Deeno sprang a 17-1 upset in 1:56.3 over a "good" surface for Pantaleano, trainer J.L. Adams and owner Mike Foote. The 6-year-old son of Broadway Hall-Macdeena vaulted over $200,000 in career earnings.

 

Evan Pattak

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Gingras, Miller reign in Big M rain
16-Mar-2019 17:03 PM NZDT
Mar Nien A to make Grand Circuit debut
16-Mar-2019 17:03 PM NZDT
Taking the fifth in Blue Chip Matchmaker
16-Mar-2019 17:03 PM NZDT
Tura Lura Lural completes clean sweep
16-Mar-2019 14:03 PM NZDT
Dew A Little Dance, Wild Wild Western both repeat
16-Mar-2019 14:03 PM NZDT
Its a Horse Finishes with flurry
16-Mar-2019 07:03 AM NZDT
Harrah's Philadelphia qualifiers just a week away
16-Mar-2019 07:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News