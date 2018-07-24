Dewycolorintheline goes over $1 million mark

On Sunday afternoon at Yonkers, Dewycolorintheline became harness racing's newest millionaire with an overnight win giving him a career total of $1,000,481 from 31 wins in 147 career starts.

Now 8 years of age, Dewycolorintheline was bred by Jeff Gural as Little E, LLC, came from the first crop of Hambletonian winner Deweycheatumnhowe out of his stakes winning mare Magenta Hall 2, 1:55.2m and was sold to Ray Schnittker for $110,000 with Gural remaining a partner in the Deweycolorintheline Stable.

A precocious freshman, Dewycolorintheline won his Peter Haughton Memorial elimination and was fifth in the final. A win in the Yonkers Trot highlighted a sophomore season that saw him earn over $400,000 for the year. From there it's come the hard way, grinding out more than $100,000 each season at ages 4, 5, 6 & 7 and the old boy is now halfway there again in 2018.

Allerage Farms will sell a Cantab Hall half sister to Dewycolorintheline by the name of Plum Rose in the Lexington Selected Yearling sale this October.

From Allerage Farms



