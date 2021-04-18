Day At The Track

Dexter Cup, Lady Suffolk trots next week

04:30 AM 18 Apr 2021 NZST
Dexter, harness racing
Dexter was a world champion trotter in the USA who dominated harness racing in the mid-to-late 1860's and twice lowered the world record in 1867.
Freehold, NJ --- The road to the Hambletonian will wind its way all over the country, before stopping at the Meadowlands on August 7. The first stop on the trail will be some 45 miles south, when Freehold Raceway hosts the Dexter Cup for 3-year-old colt and gelding trotters.
 
The eliminations for the Dexter will be held on Saturday, April 24, carrying a purse of $40,000. The final will be contested the week after, on Saturday, May 1. The box will close on Wednesday, April 21 at 9:00 AM.
 
In addition, Freehold will host the Lady Suffolk trot for 3-year-old fillies on Saturday, May 1. A prep has been scheduled for Friday, April 23, carrying a purse of $7,500. The box for the prep will close Tuesday, April 20 at 9:00 AM. All 3-year-old trotting fillies are eligible for the prep, but Lady Suffolk eligibles will have first preference.
 
The box for the Lady Suffolk itself will close Wednesday, April 28 at 9:00 AM.
 
Horsemen with any questions can call the racing office at (732) 252-2322.
 
From Freehold Raceway
 
Includes Video
Includes Video
