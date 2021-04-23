Dexter Cup elims this Saturday

Freehold, NJ --- The signature race at Freehold Raceway, and the beginning of the road to the Hambletonian, the Dexter Cup , is coming up next Saturday (May 1). This Saturday (April 24), Freehold will host the Dexter elimination, as eight 3-year-old harness racing colt and gelding trotters look to earn a spot in next week's final.

Ten horses entered the Dexter Cup on Wednesday. Two of them, Ambassador Hanover for trainer Ake Svanstedt, and Sunny Crockett, trained by Julie Miller, accepted a bye and will advance to next week's final. As a result, the top six finishers in the elimination will move on to the final.

Svanstedt will send out one starter, Incommunicado. He swept his way through the Massachusetts Sire Stakes at Plainridge last year, and finished third in the New York Sire Stakes final at Yonkers Raceway. He'll make his 3-year-old debut on Saturday, leaving from post position seven with driver Yannick Gingras.

The slight morning line favorite, at 5/2, is Per Engblom trainee Ethan T Hanover. He broke his maiden last fall at Harrah's Philadelphia, trotting the mile in 1:57 3/5 on an off track for his lone win to date. He finished third in the Matron last fall at Dover Downs, behind Incomunicado. This will mark his 3-year-old debut. Tim Tetrick has the drive from post position two.

Credit Con, for trainer Todd Buter, and Royson's Punch, for trainer Linda Toscano, are the co-second choices on the morning line at 9/2 each. Credit Con has been competing in the Weiss Series at Pocono Downs, where he won two weeks ago and finished second last week. He drew post position one, and will be driven by Tyler Buter. Royson's Punch won the Excelsior A final last year at Tioga Downs. He has post position five and driver Scott Zeron.

Chapolier, trained by Trond Smedshammer, Share the Wealth, for trainer Ray Schnittker, Fifty Ways, trained by Joe Columbo, and Believer, for trainer Randy Taft, complete the field.

The race is scheduled as the 11th of 14 races on the Saturday card at Freehold, with a scheduled post time of 3:50 PM.

The first race at Freehold will be at approximately 12:30 PM.