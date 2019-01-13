Dexter Dunn - Big M's driver of the week?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - If you're going to rock the apple cart, then your name might as well fit the result. Saturday night harness racing at the Meadowlands, a win for K Ryan Bluechip or Geez Joe in the Preferred Handicap would have established the victor as the Big M's top pacer in training, but Constntlysidewys A threw a monkey wrench into the machine, going a big mile for owner-trainer Tahnee Camilleri, and scoring as the 9-2 fourth choice in the wagering in the $21,000 weekly feature.

The race saw plenty of action as New Talent was the leader at the quarter before K Ryan Bluechip, the 5-2 second choice, came calling to poke a nose in front at the half before assuming the front end. Tuxedo Bay ripped out of three hole shortly thereafter to grab the lead at the three-quarters as Constntlysidewys A was advancing from first-over. At this point, 2-1 favorite Geez Joe was last in the field of seven in a third-over flow.

Through the stretch, 15-1 Tuxedo Bay was stubbornly hanging in there as Constntlysidewys A continued to chip away at his advantage, and it wasn't until deep stretch that Constntlysidewys A would get past that foe, winning by a hard-fought head in 1:50.1 for driver Dexter Dunn. Geez Joe kicked home in :27 but finished an unthreatening third. Mindtrip was fourth. K Ryan Bluechip faded to fifth.

Constntlysidewys A, an 8-year-old gelded son of Village Jasper -Miscilla, paid $11.60 to win. Lifetime, he has 26 wins from 102 starts and a bank account of $169,117.

Dexter Dunn

A LITTLE MORE: A meet-best $109,617 was poured into the 50-Cent Pick-4 pool, and despite favorites winning the last two legs of the bet, the return was a giant $11,646.50 after a 14-1 and an 80-1 hit the wire first in the initial two legs. ... Driver Dexter Dunn got a big leg up on possibly being named the Big M's "Driver of the Week". The New Zealand native, after winning three times on Friday, added four more scores on the Saturday card, finishing with seven victories over the course of the two-card race week. ... All-source handle on the 14 races totaled $2,704,027, meaning wagering has exceeded $2.5 million for five consecutive programs. ... The always entertaining Larry Lederman called the Saturday race card. ... Racing resumes Friday at 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations