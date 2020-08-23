Dexter Dunn in a Stakes sweep

WASHINGTON, PA, Aug. 22, 2020 -- Sandbetweenmytoes rolled to an easy harness racing victory in Saturday's $188,756 Pennsylvania Sires Stake at The Meadows, clinching a spot in the $260,000 PASS championship set for Sept. 6 at Harrah's Philadelphia. No Lou Zing captured the other division in the event for 3-year-od colt and gelding pacers, known as the Tarport Effrat, giving driver Dexter Dunn a stake sweep.

Dunn quarter-poled to the front from fourth with Sandbetweenmytoes, a move he might have been reluctant to make earlier in the season when the horse was still learning.

"He was a green horse for a while," said winning trainer Jim Campbell of the Somebeachsomewhere -Galleria gelding, a Fashion Farms homebred. "But he's really put everything together. He's a big, strong horse, and he's just starting to figure everything out. He has a top mother, and I think his mother's coming out in him."

Sandbetweenmytoes scored in 1:49.1, 2-1/4 lengths better than The Greek Freak, who also wrapped up a spot in the championship. Chief Mate completed the ticket. Sandbetweenmytoes, who lifted his career earnings to $160,007 collected three wins and a second in the four PASS preliminary legs while The Greek Freak tallied two victories and as many seconds.

Sandbetweenmytoes

Sandbetweenmytoes

Dunn had a chance for an early tuck with No Lou Zing, but when he saw Cattlewash and David Miller looming up outside, he kept moving between horses until securing the lead and, ultimately, the pocket.

"I wanted to follow Dave; I didn't want to come first up with him," Dunn said. "The two-hole was available, and following Dave was the right move. He was a difficult horse earlier, but he's getting better and better."

No Lou Zing triumphed in a career-best 1:49.3, 2-1/4 lengths better than Cattlewash, with Manticore third. No Lou Zing contested only three PASS preliminary legs, but with two wins and a second, he's a likely finalist. Nancy Takter trains the Sweet Lou -Terroronthebeach gelding, who pushed his career bankroll to $146,418, for 3 Brothers Stables, Rojan Stables and Caviart Farms.

No Lou Zing

$60,000 PA Stallion Series -- 3-Year-Old Colt & Gelding Pacers

Seeyou At Thebeach and Tru Lou provided trainer Ron Burke with a double in Saturday's subfeature while What The Luck set off tote board fireworks with his 26-1 upset in the third split.

Seeyou At Thebeach, who banked more than $136,000 at 2, was without a stake victory this year entering the day. He and Tim Tetrick took care of that when they zipped to the front from post 6 and held off the sustained bid by Ruthless Hanover by a nose in 1:51.2, matching his life mark. Gingras Beach earned show.

"I loved him last year, but he had some issues," Tetrick said. "If they get those fixed, I think he's a top horse."

Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC, Purnel & Libby and Kitefield Stable campaign the son of Somebeachsomewhere -Persistent.

Seeyou At Thebeach

Atoning for a break in his last stallion series event, Tru Lou assumed the lead early for Matt Kakaley and denied the Lightning Lane charge of Sunuma Beach by a length in 1:51.1, fastest of his career. Stop Action finished third.

"He's been facing a little tougher than he was today -- they put him in the Adios, right?" Kakaley said. "But he's a nice colt, and he was really good today. I wanted to put him on the lead and control things."

The Sweet Lou -Real Touch gelding races for Burke Racing Stable, Knox Services, Slaughter Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi.

Tru Lou

The Meadows will host all eight $40,000 stallion series championships on Monday, Sept. 7.

Dave Palone piloted five winners on the 15-race card while Burke enjoyed a four-bagger.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Monday when the 15-race program features a trio of rich wagering opportunities: a $22,647.44 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5; a $5,000 total-pool guarantee for the Early Pick 4 (race 3); an $871.50 carryover in the Early Pick 5 (race 2). On the racing front, the highlight is an $80,000 stallion series stake for 3-year-old colt and gelding trotters. First post is 12:45 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association