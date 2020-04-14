Day At The Track

Dexter Dunn – Life in America

02:31 PM 14 Apr 2020 NZST
Harness racing
Lisa photo

Ten-time New Zealand champion harness racing driver Dexter Dunn is like most people in racing – he’s waiting for its resumption.

But the American-based driver is in isolation in New Jersey where there have been more than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 2300 people have died.

It’s all so different from his 2019 when he was named US Harness Writers’ Association driver of the year.

Driving stars like three-year-old sensation Bettor’s Wish (13 wins – 19 starts) Dunn won over 450 races and $11 million in stakes.

In this video Dexter Dunn talks to Greg O’Connor about life in the States now, as well as the season he’s just had.

