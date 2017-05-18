Dexter Dunn unveils his new race silks

Canterbury harness racing driver Dexter Dunn will be sporting a new set of race silks at the World Drivers Championships after he picked out a fan's design in a local competition.

Zoey Marshall entered her design as part of a competition to help Dexter Dunn find a new look.

Nine-year-old Zoey Marshall was surprised at Addington Raceway by her hero this afternoon, only finding out she was the winner of the design competition when Dunn appeared in the stables wearing her winning design.

"The New Zealand colours of red, white and blue are on it," she said.

"I thought Dexter also likes white because he usually wears that."

Zoey was even given her own mini set.

The pair tested the new silks around the famous racecourse – apparently an experience Zoey is going to get used to.

"She was already telling me she’s going to be better than me when she’s older," Dunn said.

"Hopefully, one day I’ll be able to train something she’ll be able to drive."