Dexter Dunn wins six on Jugette Day

Delaware, OH - Harness racing driver Dexter Dunn swept both the elims and final of the Jugette. He also swept both divisions of the Buckette en route to a six-win afternoon at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

There were two divisions of the $82,200 (div) Buckette for three-year-old filly trotters and Dunn won them both.

Caviart Eva took the first division by two lengths in 1:54 over Hannah (Andy Miller). Nancy Takter trains the Trixon lass for Caviart Farm.

The second $41,100 division went to another Trixon filly Spoiled Princess. Spoiled Princess defeated Deswanslittlelorie (Aaron Merriman) by three-quarters of a length in 1:55.2. Nifty Norman conditions the winner for Robert McNerney and Hauser Bros Racing.

Dunn is the ten-time New Zealand champion driver, who started driving in the United States full time last year.

Standardbred Filly Pace to Fighting Evil

The Sweet Lou filly, Fighting Evil (Mike Wilder) took the $39,406 Standardbred filly pace in 1:54.2. Tava (Tim Tetrick) and Always B Laughin (Andy Miller) was second and third. Trainer Daniel Lee Snyder co-owns the filly with Jason Ash of Delaware, Ohio.

Treasure Gems K Takes Standardbred Trot

Treasure Gems K (Chris Page) broke her maiden in the $43,506 Standardbred two-year-old filly trot in 1:59. Josh Joshing (Andy Miller) and Gothic Girl (Dan Noble) rounded out the trifecta. The Encore Encore filly is trained by Paul Reid for Robert J. Key.

World Mark Lower Twice in OBC Three-Year-Old Colt Trot

A pair of world records were established in the Ohio Breeders Champioships for three-year-old colt trotters.

In the opening division $48,421, It's Academic (Chris Page) lowered the world mark to 1:53.1 with a 3 ½ length victory over Stonefire Us (Dewayne Minor) and Big Box Hanover (Dan Noble).

The Uncle Peter colt won for the fourth time in 10 seasonal starts and has amassed just short of $340,000 for Burke Racing Stable, William Donovan, Joe Sbrocco and Hatfield Stables.

The record stood for approximately two hours as Action Uncle (Brett Miller) lowered the world mark to 1:52.4 in the second division with 5 ¾ length score over Buxton (Dan Noble). Virgil Morgan, Jr. trains the Uncle Peter colt for Carl Howard, Joyce McClelland and Larry Wills.

Action Uncle has been ultra-consistent this season with eight wins and a second in nine 2020 starts. He has won $570,035 for his career. Action Uncle already owned the two-year-old world record that he established last year at the Delaware County Fair.

Firsts

There will be a trio of trainers hitching up their first Jug starter in 2020. John Ackley, Carmine Auciello and Eric Mollor all look to make their first Jug start a winning one.

The 28 year-old Austin Siegelman will be driving in his first Jug. Siegelman is nearing 1,600 career wins and $12.7 million in career earnings.

Jug Post Times

The first elimination (Race #15) is scheduled for a 4:56 PM post time. The second elimination (Race #16) should go postward at 5:19 PM. The $335,400 second heat (Race #20) is expected to go at 6:50 PM.

Baldachino to “Perform” on Jug Day

Lexi Baldachino of Millstone, NJ has been selected to virtually perform the National Anthem during the Little Brown Jug’s “Jug Day” broadcast.

Baldachino, 22, studied dance and theatre at Penn State University and The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City.

She currently lives in NYC and her performing credits include roles in Flashdance: the Musical and The Wedding Singer.