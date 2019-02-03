Grade I Monte action from Vincennes

Today in bright sunlight celebrated Afrique in France with a fine harness racing card of groupe level contests and the day’s Quinte+ race.

The monte Prix de L’A.L.A. “Association de Lotteries Africaines” (Gr.III, purse 80,000€, 2175 meters, nine starters) began the action with a victory by 5.2/1 Eqao Jenilou (5g Village Mystic -Queen Jenilou) with Eric Raffin in the irons for trainer Louis Baudron and owner Nicolas Baudron.

The winner scored for the sixth time in 20 career starts and increased his life earnings to 173,050€. The 3/5 favorite Daida de Vandel (6f Real de Lou) was second for jockey Alexandre Abrivard and trainer Laurent Claude Abrivard. 34/1 Espion Joune (5g Kesaco Phedo) took third with Matthieu Abrivard aboard.

The Prix Africain I was next in the 35,000€ purse event raced by 12 over 2100 meters autostart. 15/1 First Lame (4f Kaisy Dream -Poesie de Beylev) scored for Gabriel Angel Pou Pou, also trainer, timed in 1.14kr. 3.3/1 First Lady Carjac (4f Voltigeur de Myrt) was second for pilot Eric Raffin, ahead of 24/1 First Thing First (4f Qualypso Jiel -New Creation) with Pierre Vercruysse up for breeder/trainer A.J. Mollema.

The Quinte+ Grand Prix d’Afrique (purse 45,000€, 2850 meters, 18 starters) produced a fine race with 12/1 Cigjie de Guez (7f Pomerol de Laumac ) victorious for Jean Michel Bazire and owner Ecurie Vautors. This mare recorded her 11th career win in 44 starts and increased her life earnings to 146,530€.

Race time was 1.14kr with a quick final 500. 30/1 Dorus Well (6g Gogo ) took second for Franck Nivard and 8.8/1 Blacky de Cambron (8g Onyx du Goutier ) teamed with Eric Raffin for third. The 3.2/1 Dentella Bella (6f Ready Cash ) and 7.7/1 Concerto des Dunes completed the exact order top five that returned 23,010.60€ for the 2€ wager to 58 winning ticketholders.

The Prix de L’Ile de France (Gr. I International monte, purse 170,000€, 215 meters, nine starters) was the final leg of the FR Monte Triple Crown. Absent were Cornulier winner Bilibili and the second finishing Traders. Today it was even-money favorite Dexter Fromentro (6m Qwerty -Princesse d’Ombree) coming from the back to score timed in 1.12.6kr.

Dexter won for the eighth time in a 42 race career, now for 726,970€ earned, for trainer Thomas Levesque, owner Pierre Levesque and most importantly the jockey Camille Levesque.

The winner traveled the final 500 meters at a 1/10kr rate. The 2.9/1 Daelia de Vandel (6f Ready Cash-Maelia de Vandel) was second for jockey Matthieu Abrivard ahead of 58/1 Valse de Reve (10f Mister President) with Guillaume Martin in toe irons for trainer Alain Roussel. 48/1 Cassate (7f Neoh Jiel) was fourth for Adrien Lamy.

The Prix Miss Africa France (“de la Marne”, Gr. III, purse 90,000€, 2700 meters, 10 starters) saw the 3/5 favorite Ble de Gers (8g Quinoa du Gers -Moorea) score for trainer/driver Jean-Michel Bazire and owner J.M. Rancoule. The winner scored for the 18th time in a 52 race career, now for 695,360€ earned. Race time was 1.11.7kr off steady fractions with the clocking at the 500 meters to go mark 1.12kr.

The 7.7/1 Tony Gio (7m Varenne-Ilaria Jet) took second for Christophe Martens ahead of 21/1 Anzi des Liards reined by Romain Derieux. 9/1 Balbir (8g Ganymede ) was fourth for Mickael Cormy and placed fifth was 99/1 Drole de Jet (5m Coktail Jet). Digital Ink was sixth in this race that honored by the trophy presenting Miss Africa France,

The Prix de L’Amite (“de Rouen’), a Gr. III event for an 80,000€ purse, was raced over the 2700 meters classic distance by ten competitors. 5.7/1 Express Jet (5m Goetmals Wood-Run For Jet) scored for trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse and owner Ecurie des As to record his sixth career wi in 29 outings, now for 401,860€ earned.

The 4/5 favorite Vainqueur RP (5m Infinitif-Global Affair) was second for driver Eric Raffin and trainer J.L. Bigeon. Third went to 37/1 Estola (5f Nectar) handled by Yoann Lebourgeois for trainer Emmanuel Ruault and owner Ecurie Comte de Montesson. 9/1 Doberman (6m Prodigious) and 5/1 Elite du Ruel (5f Timoko) completed this top five.

The winning Express Jet was away fourth, brushed to lead after about 1000 meters and controlled thereafter for a two length victory.