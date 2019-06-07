Dexter wins five including the feature trot

CHESTER PA - New Zealand native Dexter Dunn, who has ascended to third in the Harrah's Philadelphia driving standings behind perennial leaders Tim Tetrick and George Napolitano Jr., took five victories during the Thursday afternoon harness racing card at the riverside oval, including wins in the feature and one co-feature - neither of them predictable.

In the $18,000 headlining trot, Dunn rallied the Cantab Hall gelding Newcastle to a 9-1 upset, swinging wide off of cover to the lead and then resisting the inside charge of Kinda Lucky Lindy in 1:55.1. The half-length victory brought Newcastle's lifetime summary to 25 victories and $364,338 in earnings. Jennifer Bongiorno conditions the winner for Andiamo Racing Stable.

One of the $14,500 trotting co-features went to Dunn and the RC Royalty gelding Coastal Region, who took a new lifetime mark of 1:54.2 while catching bettors unaware at 14-1. Whereas last week Coastal Region was shuffled back and had to come from far off the pace, this week the winner could move outside from third-in at the three-quarters for his late kick, catching pacesetting Sheez On A Cruise by 1¼ lengths for trainer Arlene Cameron, now 3-for-4 with her recent acquisition, and owner Jaypaul Hoover. Coastal Region broke the six-figure lifetime bankroll plateau with the win, with earnings of $101,879.

In the other $14,500 trotting contest, the Donato Hanover gelding Don Dream and driver David Miller cleared to the lead on a first-over bid towards the three-quarter pole, then drew off by 3¾ lengths over Armageddon Seelster while lowering his speed mark to 1:54. Joe Holloway, to be inducted into the Hall of Fame next month, trains the winner of $179,882 for Crawford Farms Racing.

PHHA / Harrah's Philadelphia