Diable de Vauvert wins GNT Paris Turf

Today’s seventh leg of the Grand National du Trot Paris Turf (Gr. III, purse 75,000€, 2850 meters distance handicap) saw 3.7/1 and 25 meter handicapped Diable de Vauvert (7m Prince d’Espace -Pop Star) score with Gabriele Gelormini up and timed in 1.12.2kr. Bertrand Le Beller trains the winner that recorded his eighth harness racing career victory now for 433,090€ earned.

A close second was 13/1 Et Voila de Muze (6m Royal Dream -Nolalla) for Hugues Monthule who teamed this Sebastien Guarato trainee that Union Stables owns. Fashion Queen (5f Ready Cash-Usenza) was third at 7.9/1 odds driven by Eric Raffin for trainer Philippe Allaire for breeder/owner J.M. Tessier. Comtesse du Clos and the 25-meter handicapped Diablo du Noyer completed the top five. Cleangame (handicapped 50 meters) and Etonnant (25-meter handicapped) were miscue dq’s and 50-meter penalized Bel Avis was unplaced.

Top races are soon on tap in France, first on June 19 at Vincennes at Mauquenchy that will stage the Gr. II monte Prix Xavier de Saint Palais (purse 85,000€, 2225 meters) that will have Fleche Bourbon and Feeling Cash at the start.

On June 21 racing resumes at Paris-Vincennes and that card includes six groupe events. The Gr. I Prix Rene Balliere (purse 145,000€, 2100 meters autostart, International) has Face Time Bourbon, Bold Eagle and Eninoi du Pommereux among the entrants. The monte Gr. I Prix du President de la Republique (purse 170,000€, 2850 meters) has recent winner Guide Moi Forgan entered.

The other groupe events are the Gr. I Prix Albert Viel (three-year olds), Gr. III Prix d’Essai, Gr. III Prix Raymond Fouard (four-year olds) and the Gr. III Prix de Grasse (five-six year olds).

LeTrot files/photos