Grosser Preis von Deutchland at Hamburg

October 8, 2017 - Diamanten (4m Adrian Chip -Iata Kall) was first off the gate for harness racing driver Kim Eriksson and prevailed throughout for a 1.12kr score in the €150,000 purse Grosser Preis von Deutschland raced over 2200 meters autostart at Hamburg-Bahrenfeld. Robert Bergh trains the winner for Forspro AB and he record career win number 19 in 26 starts. The 2.13/1 favorite bested late rallying Generaal Bianco reined by Peter Untersteiner. Third went to Django Riff and Joseph Verbeeck than enjoyed a pocket spot after a bold sweeping move at the midway point of the contest.

Hamburg-Bahrenfeld (Grosser Preis von Deutschland, purse €150,000, 2200 meters autostart, four year olds, 14 starters less two scratches)

October 8, 2017

Race time 1.12kr (top five finishers below listed)

2.13/1 odds Diamanten (4m Adrian Chip -Iata Kall), Kim Eriksson driver, Robert Bergh trainer, Forspro AB owner, his 8th win in 12 starts in 2017 and 19th win in 26 career starts

Generaal Bianco (4g Ufo Kievitshof -Zaskia Fortuna), Peter Untersteiner trainer/driver

Django Riff (4m Ready Cash -Rasta Perrine), Jos. Verbeeck driver, Philippe Allaire trainer, Elisabeth Allaire owner

Dawana (4f Ready Cash -Sanawa), Michael Nimczyk driver, Philippe Allaire owner/trainer

Orlando Jet (4m Orlando Vici -Chicolina), Rudolf Haller trainer/driver

Earlier Broadwell (3m Conway Hall ) easily took the Lord Pit for three year-olds. Robin Bakker teamed the Paul Hagoort trainee to victory over the Johnny Taker teamed Mac Smily. Summary:

Hamburg Bahrenfeld – Lord Pit (purse €25,000, 2200 meters autostart, eight starters all three year olds)

October 8, 2017

Race time – NR

2.61/1 odds Broadwell (3m Conway Hall -Boria), Robin Bakker driver, Paul Hagoort trainer, fourth win in five career starts

Mac Smily (3m Brioni -Smily), Johnny Takter driver, Christian Lindhardt trainer

McArthur (3m Infinitif -Millet LB), Michael Nimczyk up, breeder Jean Pierre Dubois

Other important winners on this Grand Prix Day at historic Hamburg-Mariendorf were:

3.68/1 Urbanio (4m Adrian Chip -Ophelia Blue Chip), Rick Ebbinge up, the €50,000 purse Deutschland Cup raced over 2200 meters autostart

6.56/1 Uzo Josselyn (9m Love You -Lezira Joselyn), Bjorn Goop driver, Robert Bergh trainer, Ecurie des Charmes owner, in the Hamburg Cup raced over 1680 meters autostart for a purse of €30,000

4.85/1 Northern Charm (2m Muscle Hill -Clothie), Christian Lindhardt trainer/driver, in the €25,000 purse Orakel der Zweijahrigen for two year olds

12.5/1 Noble Dolly (4f Ready Cash -Harriet Frido), Cees F. Kamminga trainer/driver, winner of the €22,000 purse Klass I, raced over 2200 meters autostart

Thomas H. Hicks



