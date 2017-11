Father Patrick set the World Records for 2yo and 3yo trotters on five-eighths mile track, 1:52.1 and 1:50.2, respectively.

Wellsville, PA --- Diamond Creek Farm has announced the 2018 stud fees for their harness racing stallions.

They are as follows:

Father Patrick - $20,000

Always B Miki - $12,500

Southwind Frank - $10,000

Sweet Lou - $7,500

A Rocknroll Dance - $5,000

Standing at Sugar Valley in Ohio

New for 2018 Downbytheseaside - $6,000

Creatine - $4,000

Standing at Schwartz Boarding Farm in Indiana

Ponder - $3,000

Diamond Creek Farm