Diamond Creek steps up for Sam McKee

What comes to mind when you hear the name, Sam McKee? Many would say an extremely talented individual who knows no stranger, all while being a master of his trade. We have watched countless races, enjoying the details through Sam’s captivating voice. He brings an energy and enthusiasm that keeps all harness racing fans on the edge of their seats. Diamond Creek Farm holds Sam with high regard and esteem.

It was Sam’s announcing that brought us to our feet on a rainy afternoon at the Red Mile. Creatine was 15-1 in the 2013 Kentucky Futurity, racing against a top field of fierce competitors. As Creatine made his move down the home stretch, Sam immediately brought all eyes to him.

“CREATINE” The name ringing in all the ears of the stadium as he trotted to victory. The pure joy and excitement could be felt and heard for miles. Sam has a way of making people want to listen.

Sam and Creatine celebrated their anniversary of this win . Creatine was 31-1 against no other than Sebastian K the 1/5 betting favorite in the 2014 Allerage TVG Trot. Sebastian K had a 5 length lead at the top of the stretch. Once again, it was Sam who made everyone stand up and cheer.

“Creatine got it,” he yelled as Creatine edged out Sebastian K to win. Those words may sound simple, but Sam has a way of making them sound magical.

The harness racing community received some heartbreaking news. Sam had suffered from a major stroke and was in critical condition at a hospital in New Jersey. He will be facing a lengthy and difficult recovery. As soon as we heard this devastating news, we wanted to give Sam and his family support. It only makes sense that we involve Creatine, as Sam has been there for him.

The farm will be holding an online auction for a breeding to Creatine, the champion son of the great Andover Hall.

The auction will run on the Diamond Creek website here, from Tuesday, Febuary 7th until Febuary 10th at noon.

The winner of the breeding will have a chance to breed to Creatine, but most importantly they will be helping a fellow horseman and his family in their time of need.

All the proceeds from the stud fee auction will go directly to the McKee family. Amount is to be paid up front. Breeding is transferable and can be used any season. Collection fees will be waived.

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=zgVs_4nk7tI- Link to Allerage Trot

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=lQyr2FY5lds- link to KY Futurity