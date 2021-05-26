Diamondbeach glimmers in Yonkers feature

Diamondbeach sped past leaders at the end of a second-over trip to take the Yonkers Raceway feature harness racing pace on Tuesday.

The four-year-old produced modest early speed from the four-hole for Austin Siegelman and slotted into fifth as the eight-horse field hit the first turn. Diamondbeach maintained formation through the quarter mile in :27.3 and half in :56.1.

Siegelman guided the gelding to the outside approaching three-quarters in 1:25, entering the outside flow third-over. He tipped off cover at the head of the stretch and roared past the top two with a short burst of speed and won by two and a half lengths in 1:54.

Rhythm In Motion (Scott Zeron) was outkicked by the winner and finished second; Major Bean (Matt Kakaley) was third after taking the lead on the final turn. A correct $2 win ticket returned $11.70.

Diamondbeach, a gelded son of Somebeachsomewhere , is now seven-for-23 in his career and has raked in more than $80,000. The Tuesday win was his first since Mar. 17. Ricky Bucci of Campbell Hall owns and trains.

Jordan Stratton extended his gap in the Leading driverextended his gap in the drivers' table as he scored thrice on Wednesday. He guided Talk Show (1:53.4), Better Up (1:55.3), and Anthem N (1:54.3) to victory lane in the second, fifth, and eighth, respectively.

by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink