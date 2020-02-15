Day At The Track

Diamonds N Cash to resume Monday

08:52 PM 15 Feb 2020 NZDT
Diamonds N Cash
Diamonds N Cash due to race back after a 15 month spell on Monday. Diamonds N Cash has had 9 wins, 7 seconds with $81,099 in earnings to date.

The Rocknroll Hanover four-year-old gelding Diamonds N Cash showed enough promise in his last harness racing campaign with four wins and two seconds from nine starts, finishing second in his final start in the Group 2 Gogs Services 4yo & 5yo Championship worth $75,000.

Having not started since November 2018 Diamonds N Cash will start in a new campaign at Tabcorp Park Melton on Monday, as a hot favourite in the $20,000 Empire Stallions Pace with Kate Gath driving for Andy Gath.

Diamonds N Cash is a half-brother to the dam of Lot 109 Diamond Dance, a yearling on offer at the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale on behalf of Breckon Farms.

This yearling will go through the ring at Karaka just a few hours before Diamonds N Cash will be racing in his first start back from a long spell.

Lot 109 Diamond Dance is a A Rocknroll Dance filly from the Artsplace mare Diamond Lace.

Diamond Dance is by A Rocknroll Dance.

With just two crops racing at the end of 2019 in North America (152 total foals) A Rocknroll Dance has already produced the winners of $8,500,000 to date with one winner of $750,000, two $500,000 plus winners and 17 winners with over $100,000 a decent record for any young sire. 

With the oldest crop just four-year-olds racing in Australia and New Zealand A Rocknroll Dance has produced some outstanding performers including the multiple Group 1 winning filly in Australia No Win No Feed 1:52.4 ($284,460) who is out of the Art Major mare Designer Rose. No Win No Feed has won three Group 1 races, The $200,000 Breeder's Crown for three-year-old fillies, the $150,000 Breeder's Challenge Final and the $104,000 Gold Bracelet Final.

To watch No Win No Feed winning The Breeders Crown click here.

A Rocknroll Dance also produced the multiple Group winning two-year-old gelding Its Rock And Roll out of the Bettors Delight mare Miss Worthy Whitby. Its Rock And Roll 1:53.9 ($195,278) at his third lifetime start won the Group 1 $100,000 Sales Classic Final at Gloucester Park and as a three-year-old on January 24th 2020 he won the Group 3 Im Themightyquinn Final also at Gloucester Park.

As at todays date A Rocknroll Dance has 60 winners in Australia and 39 in New Zealand with combined earnings of $2,278,726.

Harnesslink Media

 

 

