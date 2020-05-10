191,000€ Gr. I Queen Silvias Pokal

Diana Zet - Queen of the four-year-old females

May 9, 2020 - 8.2/1 odds Diana Zet (4f Hard Livin -Marsia LB- Windsongs Legacy ) was a game harness racing winner of the 191,000€ purse Queen Silvias Pokal this day at Aby.

The Gr. I International event was contested by 12 females over the 2140-meter autostart course.

The winner was clocked in 1.12.6kr off even fractions.

Orjan Kilhstrom teamed Diana Zet for the Reden/Stall Zet team to her first 2020 victory in three starts and her sixth win in 13 career appearances.

He life earnings reached 4,553,000SEK with this victory.

Grand Diva Sisu (4f Ready Cash -Super Model- Daguet Rapide ) was second from post 12 with trainer Per Nordstrom at the lines, as she made a valiant change nearing the line, off at 84/1.

Third was 10/1 Tonique (4f Love You -Revenique- Revenue ) for trainer/driver Ake Lindblom.

Fourth home was 28/1 Mahma Lane (4f Maharajah -Margo Hall- Like A Prayer ).

See replay link and pics of the action below.

Diana Zet

Replay https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEFesyzLRqg

Thomas H. Hicks