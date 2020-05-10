Day At The Track

191,000€ Gr. I Queen Silvias Pokal

10:12 AM 10 May 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Diana Zet
Diana Zet - Queen of the four-year-old females
ATG Photo

May 9, 2020 - 8.2/1 odds Diana Zet (4f Hard Livin-Marsia LB-Windsongs Legacy) was a game harness racing winner of the 191,000€ purse Queen Silvias Pokal this day at Aby.

The Gr. I International event was contested by 12 females over the 2140-meter autostart course.

The winner was clocked in 1.12.6kr off even fractions.

Orjan Kilhstrom teamed Diana Zet for the Reden/Stall Zet team to her first 2020 victory in three starts and her sixth win in 13 career appearances.

He life earnings reached 4,553,000SEK with this victory.

Grand Diva Sisu (4f Ready Cash-Super Model-Daguet Rapide) was second from post 12 with trainer Per Nordstrom at the lines, as she made a valiant change nearing the line, off at 84/1.

Third was 10/1 Tonique (4f Love You-Revenique-Revenue) for trainer/driver Ake Lindblom.

Fourth home was 28/1 Mahma Lane (4f Maharajah-Margo Hall-Like A Prayer).

See replay link and pics of the action below.

 

Diana Zet 

Replay  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEFesyzLRqg

 

 

Thomas H. Hicks

 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

No definitive plans for racing in Ohio
10-May-2020 08:05 AM NZST
SBOANJ May payments due
10-May-2020 00:05 AM NZST
Best Betting Scenes: Easy Money
09-May-2020 08:05 AM NZST
HHI Scholarship Deadline Extended
09-May-2020 04:05 AM NZST
Pennsylvania Stakes to be rescheduled
09-May-2020 01:05 AM NZST
The Meadowlands stake payments
09-May-2020 01:05 AM NZST
Massachusetts pulls the reins again on Plainridge
08-May-2020 23:05 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News