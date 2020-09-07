Day At The Track

Diana Zet wins Derbystoet 2020

12:22 PM 07 Sep 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Diana Zet,Harness racing
Diana Zet
Jagersro, Maharajah, Fintoto, Rikstoto files/photos

September 6, 2020

The 1.8/1 odds Diana Zet (4f Hard Livin-Marsia LB-Windsongs Legacy) held gamely on the front to secure harness racing victory in the Derbystoet (first prize 1,000,000SEK, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) today at Jagersro.

Race time was 1.12.7kr for the Orjan Kihlstrom reined mare that is trained by Daniel Reden for Stall Zet. This was her fifth 2020 win in eight starts and it was her 10th career victory in 18 lifetime appearances for 8,138,000SEK earned. Milady Grace (4f Ready Cash-Khao Manee-Muscle Yankee) was second at 4.8/1 for reinsman Bjorn Goop and the Reden/Stall Zet team. Another stablemate, the 33.3/1 odds outsider Alaska Kronos (4f Trixton-Illinois-Donerail), was third with Carl Johan Jepson at the lines for the Reden/Stall Zet team. The stake record is 1.11.6kr set by Cash Crown in 2017 piloted by Johnny Takter.

Watch the replay click here.  


Diana Zet (inside)

Early in the card was the Breeders Course Qualifier for two year olds (purse to winner 100,000SEK, 1640 meters autostart) with victory to the 1.14.4kr timed Good Vibes (2f Django Riff-Morgana Bi-Donato Hanover), her second win in as many starts. Seventh Heaven (2f Uncle Lasse-Huet-Meaulnes du Corta) was second for Christoffer Eriksson with third to Icelander (2m Uriel Speed-Best Lady-Saxo de Vandel) with Ken Ecce aboard. The Breeders Course Final is September 20th.

Good Vibes

The Bo W. Takters Tribute (100,000SEK first prize, 3140 meters distance handicap, 11 starters) went to 30.5/1 Isco Boko (5g Muscle Hill-Feels Like Magic-Kadabra) for Ulf Ohlsson timed in 1.15.6kr. Panamera and Aslan DK took the second and third paychecks.


Isco Boko

Jagersro, Maharajah, Fintoto, Rikstoto files/photos

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Youngsters fly in Ohio Sires Stakes
07-Sep-2020 13:09 PM NZST
Its Mesmerise N wins again
07-Sep-2020 13:09 PM NZST
Hearduwhispermynam takes new track mark
07-Sep-2020 11:09 AM NZST
Party Girl Hill romps in PASS final
07-Sep-2020 09:09 AM NZST
Merton gets grand slam including feature
07-Sep-2020 08:09 AM NZST
Eight PA Stallion Stake Finals Monday
07-Sep-2020 01:09 AM NZST
Highalator impresses in feature
06-Sep-2020 16:09 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News