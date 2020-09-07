Diana Zet wins Derbystoet 2020

September 6, 2020

The 1.8/1 odds Diana Zet (4f Hard Livin -Marsia LB-Windsongs Legacy) held gamely on the front to secure harness racing victory in the Derbystoet (first prize 1,000,000SEK, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) today at Jagersro.

Race time was 1.12.7kr for the Orjan Kihlstrom reined mare that is trained by Daniel Reden for Stall Zet. This was her fifth 2020 win in eight starts and it was her 10th career victory in 18 lifetime appearances for 8,138,000SEK earned. Milady Grace (4f Ready Cash -Khao Manee-Muscle Yankee) was second at 4.8/1 for reinsman Bjorn Goop and the Reden/Stall Zet team. Another stablemate, the 33.3/1 odds outsider Alaska Kronos (4f Trixton -Illinois-Donerail), was third with Carl Johan Jepson at the lines for the Reden/Stall Zet team. The stake record is 1.11.6kr set by Cash Crown in 2017 piloted by Johnny Takter.

Watch the replay click here.



Diana Zet (inside)

Early in the card was the Breeders Course Qualifier for two year olds (purse to winner 100,000SEK, 1640 meters autostart) with victory to the 1.14.4kr timed Good Vibes (2f Django Riff -Morgana Bi-Donato Hanover), her second win in as many starts. Seventh Heaven (2f Uncle Lasse -Huet-Meaulnes du Corta) was second for Christoffer Eriksson with third to Icelander (2m Uriel Speed -Best Lady-Saxo de Vandel) with Ken Ecce aboard. The Breeders Course Final is September 20th.

Good Vibes

The Bo W. Takters Tribute (100,000SEK first prize, 3140 meters distance handicap, 11 starters) went to 30.5/1 Isco Boko (5g Muscle Hill -Feels Like Magic-Kadabra) for Ulf Ohlsson timed in 1.15.6kr. Panamera and Aslan DK took the second and third paychecks.



Isco Boko

Jagersro, Maharajah, Fintoto, Rikstoto files/photos