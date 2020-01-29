Dina Brown delivering on promise

Somewhere in Tony Herlihy’s harness racing stable there’s a calendar with a big red circle around the months of December and January and the words “Dina Brown” scribbled all over it. There has to be!

The daughter of Bettor’s Delight has made the summer months her own in recent weeks bringing up two wins and three minor placings in her last six starts. This strong run of form started on the 13th of December with a mile-distance second to The Paua Diver at Alexandra Park and was quickly followed by a gallant second to Fabrizio when gearing up to celebrate the end of the year on the 31st of December. Her form obviously wasn’t effected by any 2020 celebratory hangover with a comfortable win accomplished at Cambridge on the 5th of January when driven by junior driver Taitlyn Hanara.

Her latest trip into the birdcage for photos being an emphatic four length romp at Alexandra Park on the 24th of January when setting a sound pace and running away from race rivals at the top of the straight. The overall time of 2.41.4 over the 2200m mobile completed without the use of the persuader.

This run of consistent winning form mimics an initial 3yr old campaign which saw Dina Brown win or place in three from her four starts over the same December-January period.

While the mare does seem to have penchant for sun-god worship it’s also worth remembering that she’s been able to foot it in all conditions with a third placing in the 3yo Diamond at last seasons Harness Jewels behind none other than Princess Tiffany and race winner Belle Of Montana. The performance, albeit aided by the inside draw, came on an easy Addington track that had been the victim of heavy rains the night before.

The recent race record of Dina Brown is starting to deliver on a strong family tradition, that of winning. Her dam Pullover Brown (121 wins, $333,000) left fields in her wake during the early 2000’s with notable victories coming in the form of an NZ Oaks title alongside a truly successful Australian campaign that included wins in the Victorian Oaks, Australian Oaks (5 length winner over the Maurice Mckendry driven Classical) and a Breeders Crown 3yr old Fillies Final title captured at Bendigo.

Pullover Brown, herself a full sister to the sub-1.50 pacer Montecito, has also been able to add a well coiled broodmare-string to her bow leaving serial Australian winner In Runaway Bay (39 wins, $279’000) and Dina Bolt, who placed in the Group 2 2yo Classic behind Virgil at Invercargill in April of last year and currently has two wins from just eight race-day starts.

The next “Pullover-production” is due to to be offered at the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka on the 16th of February. Coming out of the Breckon Farms draft Lot 19, a son of American Ideal , carries the name American Conqueror and will no doubt have his fair share of ability.

Lot 19 - American Conqueror

His favourite time of year is yet to be determined…

Ben McMillan