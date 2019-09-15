Dip Me Hanover dances to Peaceful Way victory

MILTON, ON - September 14, 2019 - Dip Me Hanover powered to a 1:55.2 harness racing victory in Saturday evening's $405,000 Peaceful Way Stakes at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The Linda Toscano trainee and driver David Miller angled out from third on the final turn and wore down rival Hello Tomorrow in the stretch to capture the rich event for two-year-old trotting fillies.

"Coming first up on Hello Tomorrow that was a big challenge and she stood up to it there," said Miller following Dip Me Hanover's victory. "They had her really sharp and she just raced great."

Hello Tomorrow left quickly from an outside post-nine and cleared to the lead shortly after hitting the opening-quarter in :28.2. Elimination winners Panem and Dip Me Hanover sat second and third throughout, as the leader reached the middle-half stations in :57.4 and 1:26.2.

Dip Me Hanover slid out from third to attack first-up heading to three-quarters and sat just under two-lengths from the lead turning for home.

The stretch drive saw Hello Tomorrow battle tough in an attempt to hold the lead, but Dip Me Hanover moved by in the final-eighth to win by a length. P L Notsonice came from fifth to grab third, while Panem was fourth.

A $52,000 Harrisburg yearling purchase, Dip Me Hanover now sports a record of two wins and $237,016 earned in eight starts for owners Camelot Stable Inc, Dreamville Stable and Randi Farms LLC. The daughter of Father Patrick had entered last week's elimination as a maiden.

"She was a little high strung, so we spent a lot of time kind of getting her quiet and taking her back," said Toscano. "She's been just waiting for a good post and it came along last week and David (Miller) took it from there."

Dip Me Hanover

A $2 win ticket on the Toscano trained Dip Me Hanover returned $4.90.