Bazire wins Dash title again in 2017

09:48 AM 02 Jan 2018 NZDT
Jean-Michel Bazire was awarded the 2017 dash winning title in France
January 1, 2018 - New Year’s Day harness racing action at Paris-Vincennes was highlighted by the Prix d’Angouleme (purse €90,000, 2100 meters autostart, 12 European starters). 3.2/1 Direct Way (5g Quaker Jet-Queen Flore) scored for Eric Raffin timed in 1.12.4kr. Philippe Allaire trains this Jacques Pauc owned winner, one Pauc also bred. 9/1 Capraio (6g Coktail Jet-Une de Bussy) was second for trainer/driver Franck Ouvrie. 27/1 Zahara Goj (5f Sahara Dynamite-Melinda Sigel) took third for J-M Bazire.

The day’s Quinte+ was the Prix du Croise-Laroche (purse €70,000, 2850 meters distance handicap. 17 starters) and this 1.14.2kr timed victory went to 3/2 favorite Babylone Seven (7f Oiseau de Feux-Nyala) with J-M Bazire the breeder/trainer/driver.  10/1 Bacchus d’Elva (7g Quaro) was next for trainer/driver Franck Ouvrie and third went to 7/2 Bon Jenilou (7g Love You) driven by trainer Bernard Piton. Bon Grain Tivoli and Boheme du Juille completed the top five. Trainer Anders Lindqvist sent out his and Peter Gerry’s Angel Dark with US based Andrew McCarthy aboard – they finished 11th.

Yesterday at Vincennes legendary driver Jean-Michel Bazire was awarded the 2017 dash winning title in France. He booked 231 victories to best Franck Nivard and Eric Raffin and to record his 19th dash winning title, his first at age 27. The racetrack executed a superb salute to Bazire’s accomplishment and he did not disappoint by entering the huge crowd for autographs and selfies. The monte dash winning title went to jockey Alexandre Abrivard with 69 wins.

Thomas H. Hicks

