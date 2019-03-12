Directors annual meeting concludes

In his closing remarks, Chairman Ivan Axelrod noted that he had received positive comments about the meeting.

Columbus, OH — The USTA Board of Directors annual meeting concluded Monday (March 11) with approval of the 2019 budget that includes funding for the Standardbred Transition Alliance, two bylaw changes regarding board governance, and approval of new rules as recommended by the harness racing Rules Committee.

Prior to the second general session, the Finance Committee approved the 2019 budget, which projects a surplus of about $500,000 over projected expenses, and it was passed by the full board.

The Board approved $75,000 in seed money for the newly-created Standardbred Transition Alliance, an independent, 501c(3) organization designed to raise and disburse funds to approved, accredited Standardbred aftercare organizations.

“The USTA Executive Committee discussed such funding at its meeting in November and had requested from the STA a business plan, which was detailed in a presentation to the full board by David Reid, the Alliance’s president,” said USTA Executive Vice President and CEO Mike Tanner. That presentation was given at Sunday’s general session.

“Several people said this is the best meeting we’ve had in a long time; I agree,” said Axelrod. “There was positive interaction.”

In his closing remarks, Chairman Ivan Axelrod noted that he had received positive comments about the meeting.

USTA President Russell Williams echoed those sentiments citing former president Corwin Nixon’s standard closing remarks that, “this was the best meeting ever.”

“I’ll take responsibility for continuing the tradition,” said Williams. “This was the best meeting we’ve ever had.”

Williams closed the meeting by announcing that the 2020 annual meeting will be held in the same location, the Hilton Columbus at Easton, from March 13-16.

USTA Communications Department