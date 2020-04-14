Day At The Track

Yngve Larssons Memorial at Halmstad

06:34 AM 14 Apr 2020 NZST
Disco Volante
The red-hot Disco Volante
Paris Turf Photo

April 13, 2020 - Today’s Halmstad harness racing feature was the Yngve Larssons Memorial (18,814€ purse, 1640 meters autostart, 12 starters) and the red-hot Disco Volante (7g Scarlet Knight-Glorify-Super Arnie) scored again, his sixth in seven 2020 starts, this one timed in 1.11.2kr.

Ulf Ohlsson was the pilot for trainer Stefan Melander and owner Stall Courant AB.

He was off the 0.3/1 favorite as he scored for the 25th time in 60 career starts.

His earnings in Swedish krona are now 4,292,915SEK.

26/1 Ghazi BR (6m Cantab Hall-Fiery Chip-Pine Chip) was second and 13/1 Speedy Face (6m Joke Face-Feelin Fiesty-Yankee Glide) took third.

MS Triple J and Heart of Steel took positions four and five.

Orterc (4m Cantab Hall) had no trot from post nine and was unplaced in this his second European start.

He was a competitor in USA Grand Circuit events last year.

This race was the Quinte+ race on the PMU network and the exact order payoff was 3,383.40€.

Disco Volante 

The Quick Woods Wangen Cup (purse 8051€, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) saw 26/1 Nobella Winner (7f Conny Nobell-Scorpions Winner-Armbro Scorpion) score in 1.15.7kr with Henna Halme at the lines for trainer Bo Orberg.

This was her first 2020 victory in seven starts and only her fourth in a 54-race career.

21/1 Valnes Havanna (7f Infinitif-Samba Kosmos-Mr. Vic) took second for William Ekberg and 38/1 Alibi (5f Zola Boko) was third handled by Klas Olsson.

Nobella Winner


 
