V75 Gold Paralympiatravet at Solvalla

March 28, 2020 - The weekend Solvalla feature was the V75 Gold Paralympia (purse to winner 300,000SEK, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) and 2.2/1 Disco Volante (7g Scarlet Knight -Glorify- Super Arnie ) was a gate to wire winner for harness racing driver Ulf Ohlsson, trainer Stefan Melander and owner Stall Courant AB.

Disco won for the fifth time in six 2020 starts and raised his life earnings to 4,192,915SEK.

The victory was career win 24 in 59 appearances.

He overcame that belief of some that he could only win at 1640 meters, a distance that he won four straight races entering this contest.

Race time was 1.10.9kr (mile rate 1:54).

Reckless (10m Ready Cash -Haver- Supergill ) rallied for second with trainer Bjorn Goop the pilot.

Gareth Boko (7m Make It Happen -Vanilla Boko- Pine Chip ) was third, reined by Marc Elias for trainer Conrad Lugauer.

The next leg of the Paralympic qualifiers is at Jagersro on April 4.

Legs of the Paralympic Trot 2020

Saturday March 28 - Solvalla

Saturday April 4 - Jägersro

Saturday April 11 - Romme

Saturday April 18 - Umåker 'Last chance'

Final will be held at Åby Saturday April 25.

On the same card fast class mares contested the STL Mares Pixies (220,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters autostart, eight starters) with victory to late closing and 22/1 I Love Paris (10f Steinlager -Marie Dulcinea- Egyptian Gentleman ) handled by her trainer Bjorn Goop. The victory increased her life earnings to 3,938,294 with this her 14th career win. Unique Juni (7f Uptown Yankee -Staro Unique- Supergill ) was second for Jorgen Westholm and Hevin Boko (6f Going Kronos -Welat Boko- Garland Lobell ) took third for Rikard N. Skoglund. The favorite and leading Ultra Bright made a miscue.

Earlier on the program were four year old divisions of the Margaretas, each for 300,000SEK to the winners, each raced over 2140 meters autostart. In the filly division 2.2/1 Alaska Kronos (4f Trixton -Illinois- Donerail ) scored timed in 1.13.9kr for Orjan Kihlstrom, trainer Daniel Reden and owner Stall Zet. Ganga Bae (4f Muscle Hill -Alexia As- Conway Hall ) took second for Jorma Kontio

The colt division of four-year olds saw 15.8/1 Untion Face (4m Joke Face -Croix d’Am- Love You ) score for trainer/driver Adrian Kolgjini over the Kilhstrom teamed Digital Summit (4m Super Photo Kosmos ) clocked in 1.12.7kr. The two three-year old divisions were won first by the filly Clockwork (3f Zola Boko ) at 10.3/1 odds and clocked in 1.14.5kr for reinsman Ulf Eriksson. The male division saw 3.4/1 Forever Melon (3g Infinitif -Easter As- Dancers Victory ) score in 1.15.7kr with Orjan Kihlstrom up.

The main SWE race programs as also being offered by PMU while the FR tracks are closed due to Covid19. PMU is offering an e-Quinte+ wager each day on one SWE race.

Thomas H. Hicks