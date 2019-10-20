Discovry Dry takes Grand Prix Gelsenkirchen

The fourth leg of the traveling Trotteur Francais series was the Grand Prix Gelsenkirchen (purse 50,000€, 2600 meters autostart, 12 starters International) in Germany and it went to 1.14.9kr timed and 5.1/1 odds Discovry Dry (6g Goetmals Wood -L’Etoile Dry) reined by his harness racing trainer Tony Le Beller.

The victory increased his life earnings to 184,850€. Favorite Billie de Montfort (8g Jasmin de Flore -Quismy de Montfort) was second off at 1.2/1 odds and with Gabriele Gelormini up for trainer Sebastien Guarato.

15/1 Balando (8m Nijinski Blue -Quitalia) was third for pilot Rick Wester. Bon Copain and Eridan took the next two checks.