Day At The Track

Discovry Dry takes Grand Prix Gelsenkirchen

09:32 AM 20 Oct 2019 NZDT
Discovry Dry
The fourth leg of the traveling Trotteur Francais series was the Grand Prix Gelsenkirchen (purse 50,000€, 2600 meters autostart, 12 starters International) in Germany and it went to 1.14.9kr timed and 5.1/1 odds Discovry Dry (6g Goetmals Wood-L’Etoile Dry) reined by his harness racing trainer Tony Le Beller.
 
The victory increased his life earnings to 184,850€. Favorite Billie de Montfort (8g Jasmin de Flore-Quismy de Montfort) was second off at 1.2/1 odds and with Gabriele Gelormini up for trainer Sebastien Guarato.
 
15/1 Balando (8m Nijinski Blue-Quitalia) was third for pilot Rick Wester. Bon Copain and Eridan took the next two checks.

 

Thomas H. Hicks

