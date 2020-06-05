Distinguished Taste out for gold

By Josh Smith - Harness News Desk

Consistent pacer Distinguished Taste will be looking to reward punters faith when he lines up in the Cheeky Babe Mobile Pace (1980m) at Addington Raceway on Friday night.

The three-year-old son of Gold Ace has been backed into favoritism in his last four outings and TAB bookmakers have once again highlighted the gelding as the one to beat on Friday, installing him as a $3 favourite.

He finished fourth at the Christchurch track last week and placed in his previous three starts, and trainer Ken Barron is hoping he can break through for his first win in nearly a year on Friday.

“He’s good, he should improve a little bit on his first-up run where he sat parked the whole way,” Barron said. “He’s had a good week, so he should be ready to go.”

Driver Blair Orange will don the famous Roydon Lodge colours for owner-breeders Keith and Rob Gibson, adding some nostalgia to the evening.

Barron is also pleased with stablemate Longview Lady and he is hoping she can make it back-to-back wins in the Partyon Mobile Pace (1980m).

The three-year-old filly resumed with a 3-1/2 length victory over 1980m at Addington Raceway last week and Barron believes she has taken plenty of improvement from that first-up effort.

“She went really well last week,” he said. “She is up in class, but has got a good draw (1), so she should improve on her run. She has had a good week and should acquit herself nicely.”

Crackasmile will make her debut on Friday in the High Gait Mobile Pace (1980m) and Barron said the daughter of Bettor’s Delight will need plenty of luck first-up.

“She has drawn one the backrow so she is going to need a little bit of luck from there, but she is a nice maiden,” he said.

She will be joined in the race by stablemate Bettor Grunter and Barron has been pleased with his work since his unplaced effort last week.

“He was disappointing last week and he would need to have improved, but we think he has,” Barron said.

“He got left parked last week and it’s not easy out there.”

Barron will also line-up In Chevron We Trust and Delightful GNP on Friday and he said both three-year-olds will need to improve on their first-up efforts last week.

“Both raced a little bit below par last week,” he said. “We have just freshened them up a little bit and hopefully they will got better this week.”