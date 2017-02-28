Dixon Stable chasing more Sydney features

The Sydney raid for leading harness racing Queensland trainer Grant Dixon is far from over.

Fresh off the success on Saturday night which netted a victory in the Gr.2 $52,000 Slingsby Holdings Drivers Invitational with in-form pacer Leos Best, the stable will take aim at a few more targets before returning home.

A team of four was sent south earlier this month under the watchful eye of stable foreman Dale Hogan and the results have been more than pleasing.

Leos Best headlined the team while Our Overanova, Max Richter and Eleniark have also assisted the team.

“The results have been very pleasing, especially with Leo doing such a great job and with a little more luck, maybe the others could’ve picked up a few races too. All credit goes to Dale, he’s been with them the whole time and the results have come his way.” Dixon said.

Leos Best has won all three races to date in Sydney highlighted by his all the way success on Saturday night when handled by ace reinsman Mat Rue.

North American based Andy McCarthy handled him in his first two victories.

But the four-year-old will have another crack at Menangle before returning home to the sunshine state in readiness for the Brisbane winter carnival.

Dixon has marked a $30,000 MO/M1 series starting on March 10 for his in-form Cammibest gelding.

“It looks a good option for him so he may as well stay down for that before returning home, he’s holding his form so well. He was in great form before he left and he’s continued on with that form in his three starts to date, he obviously loves the big track too.

“Dale said he come through the weekend in really good order so that made the decision easier to target that next series. We’re stabled on course this time and obviously their enjoying the change of scenery and environment.

“We’ll be looking at number of features during the carnival up here, being a four-year-old gives us plenty of range. He’s a very professional little horse, always has been and he just keeps stepping up to the mark. We were all very excited to see him win on Saturday night; both Andy and Mat did a great job.”

Leos Best has won 21 of his 34 starts to date while banking close to $300,000 in prizemoney.

He is the fastest son of Cammibest following his 1:50.7 victory two starts ago.

Cammibest stands at Burwood Stud on the Darling Downs.

Dixon has a pair of runners competing tomorrow at Menangle with Eleniark and Max Richter both starting while he has three runners engaged at Albion Park.