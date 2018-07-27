Dixon confirms Breeders Crown campaign

The season is far from complete for Colt Thirty One.

Considered as the Sunshine State’s best prospect, the Grant Dixon prepared colt went winless in both Derby features during the recent Albion Park winter carnival and connections have now moved on and switched their focus to Breeders Crown series.

Colt Thirty One was looking at becoming the only three-year-old to claim multiple major Derby classics this season following his victory in the Victoria Derby back in January.

But he came up agonisingly short in his home state feature when pipped right on the line after sitting without cover in the 2680m feature.

As it stands, a different three-year-old has claimed success in a Derby feature this season with Yankee Roller (South Australia), Poster Boy (New South Wales), Maraetai (Tasmania), King Of Swing (West Australia) and now Master Moonlite (Queensland).

Even across the ditch, the spoils have been split between Chase Auckland (Northern) and Sheriff (New Zealand).

And many others have staked their claim following brilliant efforts through futurity based schemes like the Tasmanian owned but Sydney based Ignatius.

The current crop is loaded with talent and amazing depth and the Breeders Crown could well decide who is the crowned the National three-year-old of the Year.

Colt Thirty One will start next Tuesday at Albion Park in the Egmont Park Stud Pace where he has drawn the inside of the second-line in the 2138m event.

The following week (August 7), the Mach Three – Charm Personified colt will tackle a heat of the Breeders Crown.

The semi-finals are scheduled for August 18 at Bendigo while the Gr.1 $195,000 final takes place the following week at TABCORP Park, Melton.

“We’re headed that way, both Kevin and Kay (Seymour – owners) are keen to give it a crack again and he comes the winter carnival in good shape so we’re pressing on. It’s been a long season but he’s holding together really well.” Dixon said.

Last season, Colt Thirty One finished third behind King Of Swing and Poster Boy in the two-year-old final.

Talented filly Red Charmer is also likely to make the trip, the Mr Feelgood three-year-old will start Tuesday in the UBET Pace before starting again the following week in a Breeders Crown heat.

Red Charmer, a winner of the South East Oaks two starts ago, won a semi-final last year before finishing sixth behind Nostra Villa in the final.

Both Colt Thirty One and Red Charmer are raced by their breeders, Kevin and Kay Seymour.