Dixon domination on opening night

Colt Thirty One destroyed his rivals with a breathtaking display in the Premiers Cup

The opening night of the 2018 Brisbane winter carnival at Albion Park has been dominated by the leading local stable of Grant Dixon.

The Tamborine horseman landed three features including the Gr.3 $30,540 Badcock Group of Companies Premiers Cup with Colt Thirty One, the Gr.3 $30,540 Egmont Park Stud South East Oaks with Red Charmer and the Listed $25,540 Egmont Park Stud – Mr Feelgood Open with Alleluia.

Dixon, the country’s leading trainer, took the winning drive himself behind Colt Thirty One while his wife Trista partnered Alleluia with young Isobel Ross landing her biggest success to date with a polished display behind Red Charmer.

While the trio of winners was impressive in their own right, the effort of Colt Thirty One was clearly the standout performance of the night.

The Victoria Derby winner torched his rivals with a brilliant come from behind triumph which clearly stamped him as the horse to beat for the Queensland Derby feature on July 21.

Colt Thirty One scored running away from the South Australian trained Ideal World and Subtle Delight in a time of 1:55.2 for the 2138m event.

The Mach Three colt remains unbeaten in his home state with 15 victories – 14 have come via Albion Park.

Race favourite Thatswhatisaid finished 6th after leading.

Next week, Colt Thirty One will start in the Gr.3 $30,540 South East Derby.

In the Oaks feature, Dixon almost landed the trifecta with Red Charmer defeating stablemate Aqua Miss and race favourite Sociable.

Fame Assured finished a close-up fourth.

Fresh back from Sydney and a Breeders Challenge campaign, Ross brought Red Charmer with a perfectly timed finish down the outside to land the 2138m feature in a time of 1:57.6.

Next week, the Gr.2 $75,540 AQWA Constructions Queensland Oaks will be staged and Dixon will have all three of his fillies starting again.

Like Colt Thirty One, Red Charmer is raced by her breeders, Kevin and Kay Seymour.

Grand performer Alleluia stamped his ticket for the upcoming open class features following his come from behind victory in the Mr Feelgood, the Art Major gelding stormed to victory defeating Bodhi Tree and Hughie Green.

Alleluia rated 1:55.5 for the 2138m feature.

The winner of the Mr Feelgood is exempt from ballot for the Gr.1 $200,540 UBET Blacks A Fake Queensland Championship on July 21.

Next week, Alleluia will start in the Gr.2 $50,540 Sunshine Sprint.

Another highlight was the winning effort of the richly talented Tough Monarch in the $14,999 Haras Des Trotteurs FFA rating 1:58.6 for the 2138m mobile start event.

Trained and driven by Rickie Alchin, Tough Monarch looked ultra-impressive in his Albion Park debut and will back-up in next week’s Gr.2 $30,630 Queensland Trotters Cup, a standing start feature.

Star reinsman Luke McCarthy was the leading driver for the night after landing a winning treble behind Lockton Luck, Hashtag and Effronte.

Next week, features include the AQWA Constructions Queensland Oaks, Garrards Sunshine Sprint, Egmont Park Stud South East Derby, Seelite Windows & Doors Queensland Trotters Cup, Fleur De Lil Ladyship Stakes and a Female Drivers Invitation.