Day At The Track

Doberman wins Trophee Vert at Eauze

01:00 AM 26 May 2019 NZST
Doberman
Doberman reined by Franck Nivard
Le Trot Photo

May 19, 2019 - Sunday’s fifth leg of the Trophee Vert series was the Grand Prix d’Eauze (purse 45,000€, 3000 meters distance handicap on the turf) at Eauze and it was a competitive affair that was won by the 50 meter handicapped Doberman (6m Prodigious) reined by Franck Nivard to a close rallying victory for owner Richard Cohen.

Doberman recorded his 11th career win now for 422,780€ in lifetime earnings.

The 25 meter handicapped Boxing Day (8g Ganymede) was second driven by Manuel Criado and another 25 meter penalized performer, Comte du Vivier (7g Prince Gede) held third for Franck Jamard after setting the pace.

Beach Boy (8g Jag de Bellouet) was fourth for reinsman M.X. Charlot.

The next Trophee Vert leg is May 26th at Niort.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

