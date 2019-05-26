Doberman wins Trophee Vert at Eauze

May 19, 2019 - Sunday’s fifth leg of the Trophee Vert series was the Grand Prix d’Eauze (purse 45,000€, 3000 meters distance handicap on the turf) at Eauze and it was a competitive affair that was won by the 50 meter handicapped Doberman (6m Prodigious ) reined by Franck Nivard to a close rallying victory for owner Richard Cohen.

Doberman recorded his 11th career win now for 422,780€ in lifetime earnings.

The 25 meter handicapped Boxing Day (8g Ganymede ) was second driven by Manuel Criado and another 25 meter penalized performer, Comte du Vivier (7g Prince Gede ) held third for Franck Jamard after setting the pace.

Beach Boy (8g Jag de Bellouet ) was fourth for reinsman M.X. Charlot.

The next Trophee Vert leg is May 26th at Niort.

Thomas H. Hicks