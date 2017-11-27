Dobson and Allard teamed up again

Day At The Track

10:31 AM 27 Nov 2017 NZDT
Consolidator, harness racing
Consolidator
Melissa Simser-Iovino Photo

Consolidator (Triumphant Caviar) scored her first Open Trot win at Saratoga Casino Hotel on Sunday afternoon.

After being a beaten favorite in each of her last two tries in the Sunday feature, the Rene Allard trainee made an easy lead in the $20,780 Open on Sunday and the even money favorite had things her own way throughout.

At the head of the stretch, longshot Battle Mage (Phil Fluet) came charging at the favorite who held on to prevail in 1:57. Battle Mage was the runner-up while The Royal Harry (Dan Cappello Jr) earned the show spot.

Consolidator moved close to the $100,000 mark in seasonal earnings in her four year old campaign with the win.

Billy Dobson piloted the talented mare to the Sunday score and drove two of Allard's three Sunday winners.

Dobson had three wins of his own on the matinee card.

It was the second consecutive Sunday afternoon in which Dobson and Allard teamed up for a win in the Open Trot as their Smalltownthrowdown prevailed in last weekend's feature.

Live racing resumes on Thursday afternoon at Saratoga with a 12:15pm start to the matinee.

Mike Sardella

