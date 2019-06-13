Dobson dominates harness racing card

Wednesday afternoon's harness racing card at Saratoga Casino Hotel was dominated by red hot reinsman Billy Dobson.

The track's defending top driver is having a sensational 2019 campaign and has enjoyed a huge last few weeks of action in the sulky.

On Wednesday, the 35 year old piloted four winners including one while sitting behind former Saratoga Trotter of the Year Twisted Pretzel ( Crazed ).

The Scott Mongeon-trained Twisted Pretzel was named the track's top trotter in 2017 and enjoyed a solid '18 campaign as well. The nine year old was the odds-on favorite in his conditional race on Wednesday's afternoon program at the Spa and Dobson picked up the catch-drive behind the longtime Saratoga veteran high-stepper.

Twisted Pretzel appeared content to sit the pocket after giving way to a rival approaching the opening quarter but as the trotters made their way to the half, Dobson powered the 3-5 favorite out and cruised past the leader before drawing away to win in 1:56.2 for his first victory of the season.

Now approaching $450,000 in lifetime earnings, Twisted Pretzel has spent almost all his career racing right here at Saratoga.

As far as Dobson, the beat just goes on. The talented reinsman scored a grand slam on Wednesday adding four more wins to already huge lead in the driver standings as the Michigan native pursues his seventh local driving title in the last decade.

Live racing continues on Thursday afternoon at Saratoga with a first post time scheduled for 12:00 Noon.