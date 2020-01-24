Day At The Track

Docteur d'Erable takes Q+ at Vincennes

08:00 AM 24 Jan 2020 NZDT
Docteur d’Erable, harness racing
Docteur d’Erable
Paris Turf Photo

January 23., 2020 - Today’s Quinte+ race of the day was the Prix de la Semaine Intertnational (purse 50,000€, 2850 meters, European eligibles) at Paris-Vincennes with the 1.17.1kr timed victory earned by 14/1 odds Docteur d’Erable (7g Ganymede-Rue d’Erable).

David Thomain teamed the J.P. Thomain trainee for Ecurie du Haras d’Erable.

His life earnings are now 234,490€.

10/1 Champion Dore (8g Prince Gede) was second for Matthieu Abrivard with 14/1 Dandy de Godrel (7m Timoko) third for Alexandre Abrivard.

8.5/1 Moni Viking (7m Maharajah) with Pierre Vercruysse up and 159/1 Chistera (8f Qwerty) handled by J.Ph. Monclin completed the top five and set up an exact order Q+ payoff of 353,865.60€.

The Q+ pool was 3,064,804€ and over 6,732,000€ was wagered on the race.

Yesterday the Q+ race was at Cagnes sur Mer in the Prix Une de Mai (purse 44,000€, 2925 meters) with the 1.13.4kr timed victory going to 7/10 favorite Elsa de Belfonds (6f Tornado Bello-Taifa).

Nicolas Ensch teamed and trains this now 12 time winner for owner Thomas Levesque.

Elsa has career earnings of 353,690€.

She scored by less than a length over 23/1 Creature Castelets (8f Pomerol de Laumac) with J.Ch. Feron at the lines.

Nicolas Ensch also trains this one.

The other top five finishers were 89/1 Baronne de Bapre, 7.8/1 Christo and 147/1 Balthazar Maza and these longshots created a Q+ exact order payoff of 26,005.80€.

The Q+ pool was 3,313,927€ and over 7,274,000 was wagered on the race.

Elda e Belfonds

Groupe Contests at Vincennes (plus amateur classic), listed below, will make the upcoming weekend very special.

January 25:

Prix de Luxembourg (100,000€, Gr. III International, 2100 meters autostart)

Coupe d’Europe des Amateurs (14,000€, 2100 meters autostart, International)

 

January 26

Prix Harley-Davidson (Prix Camille Blaisot) Gr. II monte, 100,000€, 2850 meters

Prix Case IH (Prix Jacques Andrieul) Gr. II monte, 100,000€, 2850 meters, International

Prix RMC (Prix Charles Tiercelin) Gr. II, 100,000€, 2100 meters autostart, European

Prix d’Amerique, Gr. I, 900,000€, 2700 meters, International

Prix Gras Savoye Willis Towers Watson, Gr. III, 80,000€, 2100 meters autostart, European

Prix Lenotre (Prix Helen Johansson), Gr. III, 80,000€, 2100 meters autostart, European

Prix Fondation Pour la Rechache Medicale, Gr. III, 60,000€, 2100 meters autostart, European

In addition, certain races are named for other sponsors Lalique, Printemps Nation and 20 Minutes.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

