Dominant win by Have No Fear

Have No Fear (NZ) dominated the Group One A$60,000 Alan Mance Need For Speed Prince Final (1720m).

NZB Standardbred graduate Have No Fear (NZ) ( Father Patrick ) registered his first Group One harness racing victory with his dominant win in the A$60,000 Alan Mance Need For Speed Prince Final (1720m) at Melton on Saturday night.

The Anthony Butt and Sonya Smith trained three-year-old headed a quinella of New Zealand National Yearling Sale purchases when holding out Kyvalley Hotspur ( Muscle Hill ) (NZ) by just over nine metres.

New Zealand-bred performers were a massive 30 metres in front of their Australian-bred rivals at the finish.

Driver Zac Phillips controlled Saturday night’s feature in the lead before Have No Fear sprinted away from his opposition to win.

Phillips, who has been helping prepare the winner at the Butt and Smith stable while the trainers campaign a team at the Carnival Of Miracles at Menangle, dedicated his victory to his fellow staff members.

"Great effort by this horse and the whole team at home," Phillips said.

"I can't take credit for this one - Brad Chisholm, Amanda Grieve and the whole team out there - I really can't single out anybody.

“There's five or six of us and a lot of them have put a lot of hours in while Ants and Sonya have been away.

“So this win is more about them than me, that's for sure," he said.

Watch the replay ckick here!

Have No Fear was purchased for $32,000 by Garry Clarke of Otago at NZB Standardbred’s 2019 National Yearling Sale in Christchurch and prepared by Canterbury breeder Michelle Baird.

Vendor M. Baird, Darfield Purchaser Mr GL Clarke Breeding Father Patrick – Without Fear Sale 2019 National Yearling Sale Christchurch, $32,000 Bred by Michelle Baird

Clark enjoyed instant success with the trotter when he won his first and only New Zealand start at Addington as a two-year-old for trainer Darryn Simpson.

Clarke sold Have No Fear to Emilio and Mary Rosati’s E & M Stride organisation and the trotter crossed the Tasman to join Butt and Smith’s stable.

Saturday night’s Group One win continued the fine form Have No Fear had produced in Australia.

The trotter’s record now stands at four wins and two placings from just eight starts.

Five group races were held at Melton on Saturday night and they were dominated by New Zealand-bred horses.

Four breeding titles went back across the Tasman thanks to wins from Queen Elida (NZ) (Love You) in the A$60,000 Group One IRT Australia Need For Speed Princess Final (1720m), while Aldebaran Alissa (NZ) (Muscle Hill) won the A$24,000 Group Three Lyn McPherson Memorial Breed For Speed Silver Series Final (1720m). Majestic Man (NZ) (Majestic Son) also won the A$100,000 Group One TAB Australian Trotting Grand Prix (2240m).

New Zealand-breds also took out the two major events on a big night of racing at Menangle on Saturday night.

Stylish Memphis (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight) won the A$200,000 Group One Pryde’s Easifeed Ladyship Mile (1609m) and King Of Swing (NZ) (Rocknroll Hanover) won the A$100,000 Schweppes Sprint (1609m).