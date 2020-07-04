Don Fanucci Zet takes Sprintermastaren

The impressive Don Fanucci Zet (4m Hard Livin -Kissed By The Sand-Western Terror) took his elimination and the final of today’s Sprintermastaren held at Halmstad in Sweden. Reined by Orjan Kihlstrom for Daniel Reden/Stall Zet, the winner took his elimination (150,000SEK first money, 1609 meters autostart, 10 starters) timed in 1.10.5kr.

He was off at 1.28/1 odds and defeated 3.8/1 Click Bail (4m Cantab Hall -Fun At Parties-Lindy Lane) handled by Bjorn Goop for trainer Stefan Melander. 40.3/1 Vasterbo Lexington (4m Muscle Mass -Temple Street-Coktail Jet) took third for trainer/driver Robert Bergh.

Don Fanucci Zet

In the finale that was race 14 on the card (1,200,000SEK to the winner, 1609 meters autostart, Gr. I International) Don Fanucci Zet was an impressive 1.09.6kr clocked winner (mile rate 1:51.99) for the Kihlstrom/Reden/Stall Zet team after a three wide battle to the top on the backstretch of lap two.

The pair of wins today improved his 2020 card to six wins in eight starts for 2,641,000SEK in seasonal earnings. For the career he now sports 10 wins in 14 appearances for 2,813,000SEK. He was off at 1.82/1 and bested 14.1/1 Guzz Mearas (4m Muscle Mass-Intensity Kromos-Viking Kronos) that Johan Untersteiner handled. 11.8/1 Click Bait (4m Cantab Hall -Fun At Parties-Lindy Lane) was third for Bjorn Goop and 80.7/1 Osteric (4m Cantab Hall-Oh Oh Herehecomes-Muscles Yankee) was fourth for C. J. Jepson and trainer Helena Burman.

Finale race replay https://www.atgplay.se/video/20200702-sprintermastaren2020

Don Fanucci Zet in Finale

In the other elims it was 2.4/1 Guzz Mearas (4m Muscle Mass-Intensity Kronos-Viking Kronos) that took race eight timed in 1.10.8kr with trainer Johan Untersteiner up. 3.8/1 Upset Face (4m Joke Face -Iona LB-Supergill) was seconmd for Adrian Kolgjini. Third was 2.7/1 Osteric for Erik Adielsson. This elim winner earned 150,000SEK for his work.

Guzz Mearas

The other elim was race seven and 2.4/1 Bythebook (4g Googoo Gaagaa -Stellar Value-Viking Kronos) scored in 1.10.7kr for Erik Adielsson and trainer Svante Bath. 2/1 Green Manalishi (4m Muscle Hill -Naja Morich-Enjoy Lavec) was second for Jorma Kontio and trainer Stefan Melander. 10/1 Usain Toll (4g Googoo Gaagaa-Cotton Waste-Smok’n Lantern) was third for Wim Paal.

Bythebook

Recent (2015-2019) winners of this classic race have been Tau Kwon Deo, Perfect Spirit, Diamanten, Uncle Lasse and Nuncio.

Program link below:

https://halmstadtravet.com/Media/Get/10450/200702_halmstad_v75_17_web.pdf

On the undercard was the Gr. II International Stosprintarn Final (800,000SEK to the winner, 1609 meters autostart) with that victory to 10.8/1 Grande Diva Sisu (4f Ready Cash -Super Model-Daguet Rapide) for Per Nordstrom. She defeated 1.9/1 Golden Tricks (4f Trixton -Golden Goose-SJs Photo) for the Kihlstom/Reden/Zet team and 24.4/1 Galant Sisu (4f Muscle Hill-Donatomesswithme-Donato Hanover) with Bjorn Goop up.

Grande Diva Sisu

The Emin Finale (200,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart, 10 starters) went to 3.9/1 Racing Brodda (5f Prodigious -Ronda Brick-Super Arnie) for Rikard N, Skoglund. 5.2/1 Zaniah Bi (5f Equinox Bi ) and 17.6/1 Rebella Matters (5f Explosve Matter ). Early on the program was the Euro Classic Next Year (125,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart) and 2.1/1 Elegant Ima (3m Maharajah -Ellie America-Buvetier d’Aunou) scored handled by Magnus Teien Gundersen.

ATG, Halmstad Travet files/photos