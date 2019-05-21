Done Well to the Camluck Classic

Done Well posted a 1:50.2 gate-to-wire score in the $139,490 41st edition of the Confederation Cup

London, May 20, 2019 -- Less than 24 hours after capturing the 41st edition of the Confederation Cup at Flamboro Downs, trainer Ron Burke has confirmed that Done Well will participate in this year's Camluck Classic on closing night, May 31st at The Raceway at Western Fair District.

The son of Well Said has now posted back-to-back harness racing wins following a 1:50.2 lifetime best over Flamboro and is sure to be a major threat in this year's $157,000 contest.

The gelding has more than $583,000 earned in his career and has started off his four-year-old campaign with a record of 2-1-0 from a trio of starts.

The Raceway is also proud to announce that the connections of Trump Nation and The Wall have accepted invitations to the Camluck Classic.

Trump Nation, who captured the 2018 edition of the Art Rooney, is fresh off a sizzling 1:49.3 winning effort at The Meadowlands. He will line up in the Camluck Classic for trainer Andrew Harris, himself a native of Ontario who now operates a large stable in New Jersey.

The pacer's sire, Betterthancheddar , competed in what was then the Molson Pace at Western Fair in 2013 finishing a strong second behind State Treasurer. Trump Nation has a 10-3-3 record from 22 starts in his career with $322,000 in the bank.

The Wall, trained by Nick Surick, is also confirmed for this year's Camluck Classic. The son of Somebeachsomewhere captured two legs of this year's George Morton Levy Series at Yonkers Raceway and has nearly $340,000 banked in his young career.

The five-year-old boasts a record of 1:51.2 taken earlier this year at Yonkers Raceway and will be handled by his regular pilot Joe Bongiorno on May 31st.

The other big news is that harness racing's winningest driver Dave Palone will make the trip to Ontario to drive Southwind Amazon in the Camluck Classic. Palone has put up amazing numbers during his career including more than 18,800 trips to the winner's circle. Perhaps the most impressive statistic is 29 consecutive seasons of at least 400 wins or more.

Below are the six confirmed starters at this point in alphabetical order. The other two starters will be confirmed this week.

Done Well

Ideal Jimmy

Sintra

Southwind Amazon

The Wall

Trump Nation

Camluck Classic night will also offer a powerful undercard that will include the Ontario Sires Stakes for three-year-old pacing fillies, a quartet of City Of London Series finals and several Preferred races.

Visitors will once again have a chance to enjoy the action from the confines of the giant Infield Tent, which was a hit with guests last year. It offers a unique vantage point and entertainment experience with fantastic food and beverage offerings for just $50 plus tax. Tickets to the Infield Event are currently on sale with limited tickets available.

The Party on the Patio will be back this year bigger and better than ever. Along with the delicious food and beverage offerings that will be available, popular local entertainers Sarina Haggarty and Connor Morand will be on hand performing their unique mix of new material and cover songs throughout the evening.

There will be many other contests and giveaways that night with more details to come. To stay up to date on the Camluck Classic and everything happening at The Raceway, visit www.westernfairdistrict.com.