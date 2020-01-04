Dontstopbelievin charges to Cup win

Mundijong harness racing trainer-driver Corey Peterson claimed the $10,000 Lion New Year’s Cup (2265m) with consistent pacer Dontstopbelievin at Harold Reid Paceway last Friday night.

Peterson, pictured, took over the training of Dontstopbelievin late last year from Kristian Hawkins and she broke through for her first race victory since October, 2018 when winning last week’s feature race.

The five-year-old mare, driven by Peterson, sat outside the early leader Kid Colossus before charging to the lead on the final lap and careered away to win by 16.4m over Mister Rollins.

Dontstopbelivin was well supported into $2.50 on the tote and gave 19-year-old Peterson a big thrill as a trainer-driver.

Favourite Bettor Finish had to overcome trouble at the start of the race and finished third, beaten nearly 30m.

Peterson finished with a double in the sulky on the eight-race card, also steering the Lang Inwood-trained Party Boy to victory in race 7.

Visiting trainers Nathan Turvey and Terry Ferguson made sure it was a difficult night for the local trainers, as they both notched winning trebles.

Turvey had red-hot favourite Alfredi win the opening event and that was followed by victories to Rakasinc ($1.30 favourite) and Jack William ($1.40).

Turvey, who is based in Ravenswood, is the leading trainer and driver at the Albany Harness Racing Club after the first two meetings.

Turvey played a part in Ferguson’s night out, driving Faiselle home in The Bottle O Fillies & Mares Pace (2265m), edging out Voodoo Babe by 2.3m in an exciting finish.

Major Beachboy bounced back to the winners list with a narrow 1.1m triumph over 1832m later in the evening as reinsman Trent Wheeler lifted him powerfully to the line. Ferguson then had the driving services of Turvey to thank as he won the final race with Bettor Pack It, in another close finish as Adda Tarantella finished just 1.8m away in second place.

Albany’s third meeting of the season will be run tomorrow night, a nine-race card that starts at 5.56pm.

The meeting is highlighted by the $7500 Harry Capararo Memorial Sprint Prelude (1832m) which has attracted a strong field of 10 runners.

Peterson has One For Dave Andme engaged but Tyron Terranova appears the one to beat for trainer David Hunter.

By Cameron Newbold

Reprinted with permission of The Albany Advertiser