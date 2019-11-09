Donttellmeagain tops final Harrisburg day

Harrisburg, PA -- Donttellmeagain, a 5-year-old male harness racing pacer with $779,011 in lifetime earnings, was the top seller at Friday's final session of the Standardbred Horse Sale, purchased for $400,000 by Jon Paton. The gelding was one of six horses to sell for at least $250,000 during the second day of the auction's mixed sale.

Donttellmeagain, by Dragon Again out of Donttellmewhattodo, has won 19 of 46 career races and finished among the top three a total of 37 times. He won last year's Graduate Series championship and Dayton Pacing Derby. This year, he was a dead-heat second by a nose to McWicked in the Jim Ewart Memorial and third in the Roll With Joe.

The Jim King Jr.-trained pacer was owned by Paton Racing Stables. He was consigned by Northwood Bloodstock.

Starita, a Grand Circuit-winning 3-year-old trotting filly, was the day's second-highest seller, going for $360,000 to Hanover Shoe Farms. She was one of three fillies to reach at least $300,000.

Starita, by Trixton out of Morningstar, has won six of 29 career races and $307,696. Her second dam is two-time Dan Patch Award-winner Passionate Glide and her family also includes Hambletonian Oaks winner Marita's Victory.

She was consigned by Preferred Equine Marketing, owned by Val D'Or Farms and Ted Gewertz, and trained by Joe Holloway.

O'Brien Award-winner Percy Bluechip, also purchased by Hanover Shoe Farms, sold for $340,000. The 4-year-old pacing mare, by Shadow Play out of Advantest, has won 12 of 40 career races and $874,267. She was a Breeders Crown winner at 3 and a two-time Ontario Sire Stakes champion. She is full sister to O'Brien Award winner Arthur Blue Chip and half-sister to millionaire Kenneth J.

She was consigned by Preferred Equine, owned most recently by Burke Racing, Weaver Bruscemi, Purnel & Libby, and Donald Emond, and trained by Ron Burke.

Quincy Blue Chip, a 3-year-old trotting filly by Chapter Seven out of Sirenuse, sold for $300,000 to Steve Stewart. She has won 12 of 23 career races, including this year's Empire Breeders Classic and New York Sire Stakes final, and $675,430.

She was consigned by Northwood Bloodstock, owned most recently by Barbara Boese, James Boese, and Richard Banca, and trained by Banca.

Two female pacers reached $250,000 - Medusa and Lu's Illusion.

Medusa, an 8-year-old mare by Bettor's Delight out of Mythical, was purchased by Erika Sergent. Medusa has won 40 of 160 career races and $1 million. She was consigned by Fox Den Farm, owned most recently by Randy Bendis and Pollack Racing, and trained by Bendis.

Lu's Illusion, a 3-year-old filly by Sweet Lou out of Artistic Vision, sold to Fair Winds Farm. She is a half-sister to 2010 Horse of the Year Rock N Roll Heaven as well as multimillionaire Clear Vision. Lu's Illusion, who has won five of 17 career races, was consigned by Preferred Equine Marketing, owned by Determination, and trained by Luc Blais.

The two-day mixed sale portion of the auction saw a total of 663 horses and stallion shares sell for $27 million, an average of $40,756. Last year, the mixed sale saw a total of 619 horses and stallion shares sell for $18.2 million, an average of $29,498.

For complete results, visit The Black Book.

by Ken Weingartner, for the USTA

