Goshen, NY Dooley And The Gray Ghost, by Leone Putnam is the intimate story of the great trotter Greyhound and his faithful caretaker Verner "Dooley" Putnam.

From the time of the world champion trotter's retirement in 1940 until the time of his death in 1965, Dooley Putnam was Greyhound's companion and friend. Urged by fans, family and friends to share the story of their association with the great horse, Dooley's wife Leone began drafting the story she would title, Dooley And the Gray Ghost. While never completed, the manuscript is a charming introduction to both man and horse.

The Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame was afforded the honor of publishing the manuscript by members of the Putnam family. The author's prose remains unchanged by the staff editors. The book includes a wealth of photographs from both the Putnam family and the Harness Racing Museum.

A great read, the book is a true companion piece to the Harness Racing Museum's Greyhound Gallery. A story in itself, the gallery is fashioned from the paneling and materials of Greyhound's retirement stall. Rescued from demolition, the stall and visitors' sitting room that made up his "apartment" have been rebuilt and reimagined as a showplace within the walls of the Harness Racing Museum.

Pick up your copy of the book at the Winner's Circle gift shop and tour the exhibit, or order online from the gift shop https://harnessmuseum.com/content/dooley-and-gray-ghost. The book will also be available during Jug Week at the Delaware County Fair, Delaware, Ohio (September 16-19) and at the Standardbred Horse Sale, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (November 4-8).

The Museum is open Tuesday - Sunday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, beginning tomorrow through Memorial Day.